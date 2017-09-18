 jump to example.com

UVA announces times, TV for seven men’s basketball games

Published Monday, Sep. 18, 2017, 3:47 pm

UVA announced Monday (Sept. 18) game times and television designations for seven men’s basketball games for the 2017-18 season as provided by the Atlantic Coast Conference and its broadcast partners.

uva basketballUVA home contests vs. UNC Greensboro (Nov. 10, 7 p.m.), Austin Peay (Nov. 13, 7 p.m.), Lehigh (Dec. 2, Noon), Davidson (Dec. 16, 2 p.m.), Savannah State (Dec. 19, 7 p.m.) and Hampton (Dec. 22, 7 p.m.) will carried on ACC Network Extra.

The ACC’s regional sports network will televise the Cavaliers’ home game vs. Monmouth (Nov. 19, 1 p.m.). This game will be broadcast on Comcast SportsNet throughout Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland.

 

Ticket information

Virginia men’s basketball season tickets are sold out for the 2017-18 season. A limited number of single-game tickets could be available for games in which tickets held for athletics department needs are not used or if UVA students don’t claim all of the tickets held for students. Additional single-game tickets will be available in upper level student sections (301-302) for home games when UVA classes are not in session.

The on-sale dates for single-game tickets will be announced on Monday, Oct. 9. For more information regarding season tickets, fans should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821). Fans can also purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

 

ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra is an Atlantic Coast Conference dedicated live-events digital network available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3. ESPN3 is available online at ESPN3.com, on WatchESPN and the ESPN app. More than 600 sporting events will be available to stream through the channel.

 

2017-18 UVA Men’s Basketball Schedule

  • Friday, Nov. 10 – UNC Greensboro – 7 p.m. – ACC Network Extra
  • Monday, Nov. 13 – Austin Peay 1 – 7 p.m. – ACC Network Extra         
  • Friday, Nov. 17  at VCU – 4 p.m. – CBS Sports Network
  • Sunday, Nov. 19 – Monmouth 1 – 1 p.m. – Regional Sports Network
  • Thursday, Nov. 23 – vs. Vanderbilt 1 – 4 p.m. – ESPNU
  • Friday, Nov. 24 – vs. Seton Hall/Rhode Island 1 – TBD – TBD
  • Monday, Nov. 27 – Wisconsin 2 – 9 p.m. – ESPN2
  • SaturdayDec. 2 – Lehigh – 12 p.m. – ACC Network Extra
  • Tuesday, Dec. 5 – at West Virginia – 7 p.m. – ESPNU
  • Saturday, Dec. 16 – Davidson – TBD – ACC Network Extra
  • Tuesday, Dec. 19 – Savannah State – 7 p.m. – ACC Network Extra
  • Friday, Dec. 22 – Hampton – 7 p.m. – ACC Network Extra
  • Saturday, Dec. 30 – Boston College * – 2 p.m. – Regional Sports Network
  • Wednesday, Jan. 3 – at Virginia Tech * – 9 p.m. – ACC Network
  • Saturday, Jan. 6 – North Carolina * – 12/1 p.m. – ESPN
  • Tuesday, Jan. 9 – Syracuse * – 8 p.m. – ACC Network
  • Sunday, Jan. 14 – NC State * – 6 p.m. – ESPNU
  • Thursday, Jan. 18 – at Georgia Tech * – 8 p.m. – ACC Network
  • Sunday, Jan. 21 – at Wake Forest * – 6 p.m. – ESPNU
  • Tuesday, Jan. 23 – Clemson * – 7 p.m. – Regional Sports Network
  • Saturday, Jan. 27 – at Duke * – 2 p.m. – CBS
  • Wednesday, Jan. 31 – Louisville * – 7 p.m. – ESPN2
  • SaturdayFeb. 3 – at Syracuse * – 4 p.m. – ACC Network
  • Wednesday, Feb. 7 – at Florida State * – 7 p.m. – RSN
  • Saturday, Feb. 10 – Virginia Tech * – 6 p.m. – ESPN/2
  • TuesdayFeb. 13 – at Miami * – 9 p.m. – ESPN2
  • WednesdayFeb. 21 – Georgia Tech * – 7 p.m. – ESPN2
  • SaturdayFeb. 24 – at Pitt * – 4 p.m. – ESPNU
  • Thursday, Mar. 1 – at Louisville * – 8 p.m. – ACC Network
  • Saturday, Mar. 3 – Notre Dame * – 4 p.m. – ACC Network
  • Tues.-Sat., Mar. 6-10 – ACC Tournament 3– TBD – TBD

Home Games in Bold
All times Eastern
* – ACC Game

1 – NIT Season Tip-Off, Brooklyn, N.Y.
2 – Big Ten/ACC Challenge
3 – ACC Tournament, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The ACC’s Regional Sports Network (RSN) consists of FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun, FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports Indiana, NESN, YES Network, CSN Mid-Atlantic and AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

   
