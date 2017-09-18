UVA announces times, TV for seven men’s basketball games

UVA announced Monday (Sept. 18) game times and television designations for seven men’s basketball games for the 2017-18 season as provided by the Atlantic Coast Conference and its broadcast partners.

UVA home contests vs. UNC Greensboro (Nov. 10, 7 p.m.), Austin Peay (Nov. 13, 7 p.m.), Lehigh (Dec. 2, Noon), Davidson (Dec. 16, 2 p.m.), Savannah State (Dec. 19, 7 p.m.) and Hampton (Dec. 22, 7 p.m.) will carried on ACC Network Extra.

The ACC’s regional sports network will televise the Cavaliers’ home game vs. Monmouth (Nov. 19, 1 p.m.). This game will be broadcast on Comcast SportsNet throughout Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland.

Ticket information

Virginia men’s basketball season tickets are sold out for the 2017-18 season. A limited number of single-game tickets could be available for games in which tickets held for athletics department needs are not used or if UVA students don’t claim all of the tickets held for students. Additional single-game tickets will be available in upper level student sections (301-302) for home games when UVA classes are not in session.

The on-sale dates for single-game tickets will be announced on Monday, Oct. 9. For more information regarding season tickets, fans should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821). Fans can also purchase tickets online at VirginiaSports.com or in-person at the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office in Bryant Hall at Scott Stadium.

ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra is an Atlantic Coast Conference dedicated live-events digital network available to authenticated subscribers of ESPN3. ESPN3 is available online at ESPN3.com, on WatchESPN and the ESPN app. More than 600 sporting events will be available to stream through the channel.

2017-18 UVA Men’s Basketball Schedule

Friday, Nov. 10 – UNC Greensboro – 7 p.m. – ACC Network Extra

Monday, Nov. 13 – Austin Peay 1 – 7 p.m. – ACC Network Extra

Friday, Nov. 17 – at VCU – 4 p.m. – CBS Sports Network

at VCU – – CBS Sports Network Sunday, Nov. 19 – Monmouth 1 – 1 p.m. – Regional Sports Network

Thursday, Nov. 23 – vs. Vanderbilt 1 – 4 p.m. – ESPNU

– vs. Vanderbilt – 4 p.m. – ESPNU Friday, Nov. 24 – vs. Seton Hall/Rhode Island 1 – TBD – TBD

– vs. Seton Hall/Rhode Island – TBD – TBD Monday, Nov. 27 – Wisconsin 2 – 9 p.m. – ESPN2

Saturday , Dec. 2 – Lehigh – 12 p.m. – ACC Network Extra

Tuesday, Dec. 5 – at West Virginia – 7 p.m. – ESPNU

– at West Virginia – – ESPNU Saturday, Dec. 16 – Davidson – TBD – ACC Network Extra

Tuesday, Dec. 19 – Savannah State – 7 p.m. – ACC Network Extra

Friday, Dec. 22 – Hampton – 7 p.m. – ACC Network Extra

Saturday, Dec. 30 – Boston College * – 2 p.m. – Regional Sports Network

Wednesday, Jan. 3 – at Virginia Tech * – 9 p.m. – ACC Network

– at Virginia Tech * – – ACC Network Saturday, Jan. 6 – North Carolina * – 12/1 p.m. – ESPN

Tuesday, Jan. 9 – Syracuse * – 8 p.m. – ACC Network

Sunday, Jan. 14 – NC State * – 6 p.m. – ESPNU

Thursday, Jan. 18 – at Georgia Tech * – 8 p.m. – ACC Network

– at Georgia Tech * – – ACC Network Sunday, Jan. 21 – at Wake Forest * – 6 p.m. – ESPNU

– at Wake Forest * – – ESPNU Tuesday, Jan. 23 – Clemson * – 7 p.m. – Regional Sports Network

Saturday, Jan. 27 – at Duke * – 2 p.m. – CBS

– at Duke * – – CBS Wednesday, Jan. 31 – Louisville * – 7 p.m. – ESPN2

Saturday , Feb. 3 – at Syracuse * – 4 p.m. – ACC Network

, – at Syracuse * – – ACC Network Wednesday, Feb. 7 – at Florida State * – 7 p.m. – RSN

– at Florida State * – – RSN Saturday, Feb. 10 – Virginia Tech * – 6 p.m. – ESPN/2

Tuesday , Feb. 13 – at Miami * – 9 p.m. – ESPN2

, – at Miami * – – ESPN2 Wednesday , Feb. 21 – Georgia Tech * – 7 p.m. – ESPN2

Saturday , Feb. 24 – at Pitt * – 4 p.m. – ESPNU

, – at Pitt * – – ESPNU Thursday, Mar. 1 – at Louisville * – 8 p.m. – ACC Network

– at Louisville * – – ACC Network Saturday, Mar. 3 – Notre Dame * – 4 p.m. – ACC Network

Tues.- Sat., Mar. 6-10 – ACC Tournament 3– TBD – TBD

Home Games in Bold

All times Eastern

* – ACC Game

1 – NIT Season Tip-Off, Brooklyn, N.Y.

2 – Big Ten/ACC Challenge

3 – ACC Tournament, Brooklyn, N.Y.

The ACC’s Regional Sports Network (RSN) consists of FOX Sports South, FOX Sports Southeast, FOX Sports Florida, FOX Sports Sun, FOX Sports Midwest, FOX Sports Indiana, NESN, YES Network, CSN Mid-Atlantic and AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh