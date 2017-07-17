UVA alum Morgan Moses leads Washington Redskins Day at The Diamond

Washington Redskins offensive lineman and UVA alum Morgan Moses will throw out the ceremonial first pitch to kickoff Washington Redskins Day on Sunday, July 30 at The Diamond. Gates for the event will open at 11 a.m. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

“Next week’s homestand is very critical for our season-long success attendance-wise, and we feel the entire week has lots to offer promotionally for our fans,” said Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd “Parney” Parnell. “We are delighted to conclude the eight-game, seven-day homestand with an appearance by a hometown favorite, Morgan Moses, and we are very thrilled to have a great dynamic relationship with the Washington Redskins and look forward to working with them not only Sunday, but all throughout their training camp.”

Sunday, July 30 is also a Kids Club Sunday with a free Nutasha plush giveaway to the first (1,000 fans 14 & under) presented by NBC12.

About Morgan Moses

Moses, a Richmond-area native, attended Meadowbrook High School in Chesterfield where he was a two-time all-state, all-region and all-district selection. Moses went on to attended Fork Union Military Academy prior to enrolling at the University of Virginia. As a senior at UVA, Moses earned third-team All-ACC honors as well as a Coaches All-ACC second team nomination in 2013. The 6-6, 335-pound tackle was selected by the Washington Redskins in the third round (66th overall) in the 2014 NFL draft. Moses made his NFL debut on Sept. 14, 2014, and his first NFL start on Nov. 24, 2014. He appeared in eight games his rookie year and has stated all 16 games the previous two seasons (’15 & ’16) for Washington. Moses has developed into one of the most reliable offensive lineman in the league, resulting in a five-year contract extension in April. The 26-year-old has started the last 32 regular season games for the Redskins over the last two years including Washington’s wild-card round game against the Green Bay Packers following an NFC East championship in 2015.