Unearned runs the difference in 6-2 Hillcats loss
Published Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, 1:47 am
Front Page » Sports » Unearned runs the difference in 6-2 Hillcats loss
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
After falling behind 2-0 initially, Lynchburg scored a run in the third and a run in the sixth to tie the game. However, Down East plated four unearned runs to break the tie and claim a 6-2 victory at Grainger Stadium Saturday night.
The Wood Ducks used three hits from the first three batters to take a quick 2-0 lead out of the gate. Lynchburg cut its deficit in half in the third. Claudio Bautista hit a triple to right-center field, and Daniel Salters brought him home with an RBI groundout to second base.
The Hillcats tied the game in the sixth inning. Bautista walked to open the stanza and advanced to second when Sam Haggertydrew a walk. Willi Castro singled to center field to even the score at 2-all.
Down East wasted no time breaking the tie in the home half of the inning. Preston Scott doubled before Ti’Quan Forbes reached on a fielding error that opened the floodgates. LeDarious Clark singled, and Matt Lipka hit a two-out, two-run homer to cap off the scoring. The Wood Ducks led 6-2 the remainder of the contest.
Brock Hartson took the loss despite only allowing two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. His ERA remained at 3.06, which continues to lead the Carolina League. Brett Martin (3-8) earned the win by holding Lynchburg to two runs in seven innings.
Lynchburg finishes its six-game road swing Sunday at 2 p.m. Dominic DeMasi (6-3, 2.90) will take the mound for the Hillcats. The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion