Unearned runs the difference in 6-2 Hillcats loss

After falling behind 2-0 initially, Lynchburg scored a run in the third and a run in the sixth to tie the game. However, Down East plated four unearned runs to break the tie and claim a 6-2 victory at Grainger Stadium Saturday night.

The Wood Ducks used three hits from the first three batters to take a quick 2-0 lead out of the gate. Lynchburg cut its deficit in half in the third. Claudio Bautista hit a triple to right-center field, and Daniel Salters brought him home with an RBI groundout to second base.

The Hillcats tied the game in the sixth inning. Bautista walked to open the stanza and advanced to second when Sam Haggertydrew a walk. Willi Castro singled to center field to even the score at 2-all.

Down East wasted no time breaking the tie in the home half of the inning. Preston Scott doubled before Ti’Quan Forbes reached on a fielding error that opened the floodgates. LeDarious Clark singled, and Matt Lipka hit a two-out, two-run homer to cap off the scoring. The Wood Ducks led 6-2 the remainder of the contest.

Brock Hartson took the loss despite only allowing two earned runs in 5 2/3 innings. His ERA remained at 3.06, which continues to lead the Carolina League. Brett Martin (3-8) earned the win by holding Lynchburg to two runs in seven innings.

Lynchburg finishes its six-game road swing Sunday at 2 p.m. Dominic DeMasi (6-3, 2.90) will take the mound for the Hillcats. The game can be heard live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.