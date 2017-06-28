Unanet to create 60 new jobs in Loudoun County

Unanet, a provider of cloud and on-premise enterprise resource planning (ERP) software that is purpose-built for project-driven organizations, will invest $1.67 million to expand its operation in Loudoun County. Virginia successfully competed against Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, and Tennessee for the project, which will create a total of 60 new jobs.

“Growing information technology companies like Unanet continue to recognize the benefits of the Commonwealth’s robust tech workforce, cutting-edge training programs, and competitive business climate,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Loudoun County has become a world-class center for emerging IT and software development, facilitating Unanet’s success since it was founded nearly 30 years ago. As we continue to diversify and build the new Virginia economy, it is vital that we support existing businesses and growth industries, like IT, which help drive the economic vitality of the Commonwealth.”

Unanet’s ERP software allows its clients to provide resource management, budgeting & forecasting, project management, timesheets, expense reports, project accounting, billing, workforce collaboration, customer relationship management (CRM), and financials with cost pool calculations in one integrated system. With today’s expansion, the company will hire additional developers, analysts, marketers, and engineers to continue to serve its growing client base, which currently includes over 1,000 organizations.

“We congratulate Unanet on growing its workforce by more than 50 percent with the expansion of its operation in Loudoun County,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “Computer systems design and related services account for more than half of the total technology employment in the Commonwealth, and Unanet is an important contributor to this sector. Virginia’s first-rate higher education system will continue to deliver a robust pipeline of talent to Unanet and others creating more jobs and economic opportunities for our citizens.”

“We’re proud of our Loudoun roots and are excited to continue our strong relationship with the county. Since Unanet opened its doors, we have had a focus on bringing technology careers to the community. Unlike many others in the space, we are committed to locating all of our software development right here in the United States, specifically Loudoun County,” CEO Fran Craig said.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Unanet with the training of up to 38 new jobs through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.

“Unanet’s long-term commitment to Loudoun underscores the importance of workforce and amenities for I.T. businesses,” noted Buddy Rizer, Loudoun’s Executive Director of Economic Development. “We’re very proud to have such a top-tier software company expand in Loudoun, and we look forward to their continued prosperity.”

“Unanet has been an outstanding corporate citizen here in Loudoun County,” said Senator Jennifer Wexton. “Unanet’s decision to expand its operations and bring more jobs to Loudoun is a testament to the quality business climate and tech-savvy workforce our area provides.”

“The 21st century will be built with businesses like Unanet. I’m proud to see Virginia continuing the investment in cyber and tech jobs here in Loudoun County,” said Delegate John J. Bell. “Growing the New Virginia Economy means providing pathways to prosperity here at home, and these jobs are another great opportunity for my constituents.”