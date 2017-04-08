Two injured in Culpeper plane crash
Published Saturday, Apr. 8, 2017, 11:16 pm
Front Page » Events » Two injured in Culpeper plane crash
Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574
At 1:40 p.m. Saturday (April 8, 2017), Virginia State Police were notified of a plane crash that occurred at the Culpeper Regional Airport in Culpeper County.
The plane was a 1949 North American T6G, fixed-wing, single-engine, two seater aircraft. The aircraft was attempting to land at the airport when it ran off the side of the runway and overturned.
There were two occupants in the aircraft at the time of the crash, the pilot is identified as Daniel Allen Haug, age 56 of Culpeper, and passenger as John Reed Reavis Jr., age 74 of Bristow.
The pilot was transported to Culpeper Hospital and the passenger was flown to INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
The Virginia State Police along with and FAA are investigating the incident to determine the causative factors that lead to the crash.
Related
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.
-
Web Design
You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
Learn more about AFP Web Design services.
-
Graphic Design
The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.
-
Marketing
Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
Discussion