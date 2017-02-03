Trump administration to identify affected Virginia residents

A federal judge has granted Attorney General Mark Herring’s request to have the federal government provide Virginia with a list of all persons who have been denied entry to or removed from the United States since President Trump’s executive order on immigration went into effect.

The order applies to any Virginia resident who “had lawful permanent resident status, an immigrant visa (or accompanying family or spousal visa), a valid student visa (or accompanying family or spousal visa), or a valid work visa (or accompanying family or spousal visa).”

The deadline to provide the information is by the close of business on Thursday, Feb. 9.

Statement from Herring:

“This is an encouraging development because the fact is we still don’t know just how widespread the damage from this ban is. I’m glad we’re finally going to get some answers about exactly what happened in the chaotic hours when this ban was first being implemented.”