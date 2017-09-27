Traffic signal upgrades in Shenandoah Valley begin Thursday

Flashing yellow left-turn arrow traffic signals will be installed at seven intersections from Thursday, September 28, through Thursday, October 5. The intersections are located in Rockbridge County near Lexington, Augusta County near Fishersville, and Rockingham County near McGaheysville.

The flashing yellow left-turn arrow allows drivers to turn left after yielding to all oncoming traffic and pedestrians. Included in these upgrades are the Shenandoah Valley’s first dual flashing yellow arrow signals for a dual left-turn lane movement.

During installation, motorists should expect turn-lane closures between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the following locations:

Thursday, September 28, in Rockbridge County:

Route 11 (Lee Highway) at the entrance to Lowe’s

Route 11 (Lee Highway) and Route 251 (Link Road)

Monday, October 2, in Augusta County:

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 358 (Woodrow Wilson Avenue)

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 285 (Tinkling Springs Road)

Tuesday, October 3, in Augusta County:

Route 250 (Jefferson Highway) and Route 640 (Old White Bridge Road)

Wednesday, October 4, in Augusta County:

Route 285 (Tinkling Springs Road) and the Interstate 64 westbound on-ramp at exit 91. Flashing yellow signals will be installed for both left-turn lanes at this location.

Thursday, October 5, in Rockingham County:

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 602 (East Point Road)

All work is weather permitting.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.