Three people rescued from early morning fire in Waynesboro

Published Sunday, Jun. 18, 2017, 4:44 pm

Disaster was averted early Sunday morning in Waynesboro when a kitchen fire was contained to the area of the stove, and three residents were rescued on the second floor by firefighters.

waynesboroAt around 6:30 this morning the fire department was dispatched to 1001 Hopeman Parkway for an apartment on fire and arrived to find light smoke showing from the front and back of a two-story residence. Just prior to fire department’s arrival, neighbors and Waynesboro Police officers were attempting to arouse occupants inside by knocking and banging on the doors, to no avail.

Waynesboro Police forced entry in the rear of the residence to attempt rescues, but were overcome by heavy smoke conditions within the apartment and quickly evacuated. Firefighters from Engine 13 immediately entered the structure upon arrival, and did a quick search of the first floor with thermal imaging cameras, and ascended to the second floor where witnesses said the bedrooms were located.

Lt. Josh Jarrels found an 18-month-old boy in a bedroom, and immediately removed him, as firefighter BJ VanBurren attempted to rouse a female found in the same room. At the same time, members of Engine 12 entered the structure and extinguished the remaining fire in the kitchen, which had been kept in check by two automatic range hood extinguisher canisters.

Lts. Robert Thomas and Kevin Williams also ascended the second floor, where they found a male victim unconscious and were forced to carry him out of the structure.

“It was an extraordinary all out effort by the entire shift, that allowed us to rescue the victims,” B-Shift Captain and Officer in Charge Roy Robinson said.

The fire started when a cooking pan was left unattended on the stove.

