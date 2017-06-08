 jump to example.com

Suicide prevention training offered in June

Published Thursday, Jun. 8, 2017, 7:09 pm

Valley Community Services Board, in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Virginia chapter, will host the Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) program on Thursday/Friday June 22-23, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Staunton.

american foundation for suicide preventionClass is scheduled from 8:15-4:30 both days with lunch provided.

ASIST is the most widely used intervention skills training in the U.S. It is a two-day intensive, interactive and practice-dominated course designed to help caregivers recognize risk for suicide, intervene to prevent immediate harm and link persons at risk to the next level of care.

Just as “CPR” skills make physical first aid possible, ASIST teaches the skills used in suicide prevention first aid.

Because of the generous support of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, this training will be offered at NO COST to participants. ASIST is typically valued at $250. All training materials are provided.

Space is limited to 30 participants per training. Because of the demand for seats, please register only if you are able to attend the full two days, and are not ‘on-call’ for other duties during that time.

All participants will receive documentation for 14 hours of instruction. Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for licensure are available upon request.

 

REGISTRATION/INFO:
Provide your first and last name, email address, preferred phone contact number.
Rebecca Textor, CPS
Regional Suicide Prevention Coordinator, HPR 1
rebeccatextor@gmail.com
540-292-0013

 

