Staunton District Traffic Alert: Oct. 9-13

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks.

The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

(NEW) or (UPDATE) indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 0 to 41, eastbound and westbound – Mobile lane and shoulder closures for mowing, weed eating and litter pickup through October 8, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 18 to 29, eastbound and westbound – Mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping. October 13, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mile marker 24 to 22, westbound – Right lane and right shoulder closed for tree removal through October 20, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Mowing and shoulder repairs at various locations with mobile work zones. Tuesday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Frontage Road 199 (Frontier Lane) – Local traffic only as crews repair paved channel along frontage road and westbound I-64 west of exit 7. Active work zone 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Various roads – Pipe replacement and slope repairs with flagger traffic control. Mowing and patching with a mobile work zones. Tuesday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) – Flagger traffic control for bridge painting over Cowpasture River in area of Mountain Grove. October 9 to 13, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 42 (Cowpasture River Highway) – Shoulder closures with flagger traffic control for painting bridge over Cowpasture River south of Millboro Springs. October 9 to 13, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway/Hot Springs Road) – Alternating lane and shoulder closures for paving operations through October 28. Work zone between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Highland County line. Be alert for congestion from slow-moving construction vehicles.



SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Pavement patching and mowing at various locations with mobile work zones. Flagger controlled ditching at various locations. Tuesday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

(NEW) Mile marker 43 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping, from 8 p.m.October 10 to 7 a.m. October 11.

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 177 to 205, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile lane closures for bridge sweeping, October 9 to 11 from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control as needed for shoulder repairs, patching, ditching, paving, brush cutting and pipe replacement. Tuesday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 850 (West Midland Trail) – Signal-controlled traffic through October 31 for bridge replacements at Brattons Run and Kerrs Creek. Work zones are between Route 629 (Waterloo Drive) and Route 780 (Brattons Run Road).

Various roads – Flagger traffic control as needed for shoulder repairs, patching, ditching, paving, brush cutting and pipe replacement. Tuesday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 654 (Doe Hill Road) – Box culvert replacement over tributary of Bullpasture River between Route 624 (Jack Mountain Road) and Route 619 (Botkin Hollow Road). “Stop and Proceed” traffic pattern 24/7 with flagger traffic control as needed during daylight hours through October 25.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control as needed for ditching, brush cutting and dust control. Tuesday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

No lane closures reported.

INTERSTATE 81

(NEW) Mile marker 220.6 including exit 220 off-ramp, northbound – Shoulder closures and northbound off-ramp lane closure for utility work. October 11 to 18, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 222 to 223, northbound – Overnight lane closures for bridge inspections over Buckingham Branch Railroad, 8 p.m. October 11 to 5 a.m. October 12.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 225 to 210 southbound – Nighttime mobile right lane closures for bridge sweeping. October 9, 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

(NEW) Mile marker 225 to 226, northbound and southbound – Overnight right lane closures for bridge inspections over Lewis Creek. 8 p.m. October 9 to 5 a.m. October 10.

(NEW) Mile marker 229 to 228 southbound – Overnight right lane closure for bridge inspection at Middle River, 8 p.m. October 8 to 5 a.m. October 9.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 231.5 to 227, southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for guardrail installation. Seven nights a week through October 23, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 250 (Three Notched Mountain Highway, Afton) – Right shoulder closures for bridge work at I-64, from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Thursday, October 9 to November 16.

(UPDATE) Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Alternating lane closures as needed from Route 771 (Moss Lane) to Route 276 (Keezletown Road) for equipment installations. October 9 to 12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) – Shoulder closures 24/7 from Route 935 (Expo Road) to Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road) for road widening operations. Through October 27.

(NEW) Route 636 (Lifecore Drive, Fishersville) – Flagger traffic control for inspection of bridge over Buckingham Branch Railroad. October 11, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Route 636 (Lifecore Drive, Fishersville) – Shoulder closures between Route 285 (Tinkling Spring Road) and Village Creek Drive to extend shared use path. 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 27.

(UPDATE) Route 682 (Troxel Gap Road) – Road closed October 10 to 13, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for pipe replacement and slope repairs from Route 602 (Walker Creek Road) to Route 601 (Estaline Valley Road). Follow posted detour.

(UPDATE) Route 693 (Sinking Springs Road) – Flagger traffic control from Route 726 (Dutch Hollow Road) to Route 662 (Stover School Road) for Rural Rustic improvements through October 13, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 240 to 245, northbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs. October 10 to 12, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 247 to 248 including westbound Route 33 on-ramp (Harrisonburg area), northbound – Overnight lane closures and occasional ramp closures for bridge work between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. through November 10. Message boards and detour signs in place.

(NEW) Mile marker 248, northbound – Overnight right lane closure for bridge inspection over Norfolk Southern Railroad and Country Club Road. 8 p.m. October 10 to 5 a.m. October 11.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 248 to 254, northbound and southbound – Short duration “Slow Roll” closures Sunday, October 8, between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. for utility work across the interstate lanes near mile marker 252.

PRIMARY ROADS

(NEW) Route 11 (Valley Pike) – Southbound 24/7 right lane closure through October 20 between Route 704 (Cecil Wampler Road) and Route 704 (Oakwood Drive) for turn lane construction.

(UPDATE) Route 33 (Rawley Pike) – Flagger traffic control for guardrail installation from Riven Rock Road to Route 612 (Peake Mountain Road). October 9 to 18, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 256 (Third Street, Grottoes) – Eastbound right lane closures for drainage work and sidewalk construction between Holly Avenue and Park Avenue. October 9 to 13 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Traffic shifts to center turn lane where available. Flagging operations as needed.

Route 257 (Ottobine Road) – Signal-controlled single-lane traffic during bridge reconstruction over Dry River. Vehicles limited to 13 feet in width. Estimated project completion December 2018.

Various roads – Daytime lane closures as needed for pavement marking at various locations through October 15.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 614 (Mechanicsville Road) – “Stop and Proceed” traffic pattern from Route 881 to Route 791 for bridge replacement at Honey Run. Through November 17. Work zone active daily from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 704 (Oakwood Drive) – Road closed from Route 11 (Lee Highway) to Route 1162 (Archers Lane) for pipe installation as part of the southbound turn lane project. October 11, 8 a.m. to 5:30. Follow posted detours.

Route 718 (Old Furnace Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking east of Harrisonburg City Limits to Route 717 (Indian Trail Road). Through October 13, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 721 (Longs Pump Road) – Flagger traffic control for pavement marking from Route 753 (Kratzer Road) to Route 11 (North Valley Pike). Through October 13, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Route 738 (Dry River Road, Bridgewater area) – Road closed south of Route 257 for bridge and intersection construction. Follow posted Route 737 (Cannery Woods Drive) detour back to Route 257. Note that Route 257 traffic will have a width restriction of 13 feet and be reduced to one, signal-controlled travel lane. Estimated project completion December 2018.

Various roads – Daytime lane closures as needed for pavement marking at various locations through October 15.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 615 (Serenity Ridge Road) – Intermittent lane closures with flagging operations for Rural Rustic road project from Route 675 (Fort Valley Road) to dead end. Through November 1 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 620 (Cubbage Hollow Road) – Flagger-controlled paving operations from Route 621 (Keystone Road) to dead end. Monday to Friday through October 13, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 621 (Keystone Road) – Flagger-controlled paving operations in the area of Route 638 (Honeyville Road). Monday to Friday through October 13, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 621 (Basin Hollow Road) – Flagger-controlled paving operations from Route 621(Keystone Road) to Route 620 (Cubbage Hollow Road). Monday to Friday through October 13, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 638 (Honeyville Road) – Flagger-controlled paving operations in area of Route 621 (Keystone Road). Mondayto Friday through October 13, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile Marker 268 to 269, northbound and southbound – Overnight single-lane closures for bridge work over North Fork Shenandoah River. Through October 20, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mile Marker 286 to 288, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for bridge work over Pughs Run. Through October 20, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County and Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 663 (Artz Road) – Bridge replacement over the North Fork of the Shenandoah River. Road is open during construction of the bridge, with flagger traffic control possible 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday. Estimated completion May 2018.

Route 675 (Stoney Creek Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement at Stoney Creek. Work zone in Columbia Furnace area, about five miles north of Edinburg and 0.33-mile south of Route 42 (Senedo Road). Follow posted detours. Estimated completion spring 2018.

Route 720 (Wissler Road), near Mount Jackson – Closed just west of Route 11 for repairs to Meems Bottom covered bridge.

Various roads – Mowing on various roads.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

(UPDATE) Mile marker 306 to 310, northbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for installation of rumble strips. Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through October 31.

(UPDATE) Mile marker 319, southbound – Overnight lane closures for pavement patching from 10 p.m. October 15 to 5 a.m. October 16.

PRIMARY ROADS

UPDATE) Route 11 – Flagger-controlled paving operations between Route 627 (Reliance Road) and Winchester city limit. Monday to Friday through October 11 to 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 11 at Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight left lane closure for road construction project from I-81 overpasses to Route 11 south ramp. Sunday through Thursday nights, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Estimated project completion December 15.

(NEW) Route 522 (North Frederick Pike, Cross Junction area) – Alternating lane closures as needed for bridge maintenance over Issac Creek. October 9 to 27, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 661 (Welltown Road) – Overnight lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. for Route 11/661 intersection improvement project in Stephenson area just north of Winchester. Estimated project completion December 15.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

No lane closures reported.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

No lane closures reported.



INTERSTATE 81

No lane closures reported.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 11 – Cedar Creek Bridge replacement between Route 840 (Water Plant Road) in Warren County and Route 629 (Oranda Road) in Shenandoah County. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction and a width restriction of 10 feet 6 inches. Northbound traffic follows median crossovers to use southbound bridge. Work zone speed limit 35 miles an hour. Estimated project completion fall 2018.

Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Intersection modification at Route 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Temporary traffic signal at 55/340/522 intersection. Temporary traffic switch for east and west lanes from 340/522 to A.S. Rhodes Elementary School. Pavement markings, signs and traffic barrels will guide drivers through this area. Estimated project completion December 2017.

Routes 340/522 (Shenandoah Avenue/Winchester Road) – South Fork bridge replacement and intersection modification at Route 55 (Strasburg Road). Lane closures as needed Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly. Lane shift at 17th street and temporary traffic signal at 340/522/55 intersection. Estimated project completion December 2017.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 624 (Morgan Ford Road) – Road closed for bridge replacement over the Shenandoah River. Work zone from Route 643 (Howellsville Road) to Route 661 (Fairground Road). Detours: Drivers south of the bridge will turn right on Route 643 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then to Route 638 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn left on Route 17/50 (John Mosby Highway) and left on Route 624 (Red Gate Road/Milldale Road) to reach the end of the detour. Drivers north of the bridge will follow Route 624 north and turn right on Route 17/50 in Clarke County. Drivers will then turn right on Route 638 (Howellsville Road), which changes to Route 603 and then Route 643, to reach the end of the detour. Estimated project completion June 2018.

Route 638 (Blue Mountain Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving between Route 688 (Mountain Lake Road) and Route 603 (Howellsville Road). Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through October 27.

Various roads – Utility tree trimming. Flagger controlled lane closures during daylight hours. Monday through Friday.

Vegetation management may take place district wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.