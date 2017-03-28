State Police investigates fatal crash in Greene County

At approximately midnight on Monday, Trooper D. C. Palmer responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 29 near the intersection of Dairy Road in Greene County.

A 2008 GMC Sierra, driven by Patrick L. Smasal, 25, of Warrenton, was traveling north on Route 29 when it ran off the right side of the road. The pick-up truck made contact with a tree on the passenger side before striking another tree head on, causing the tree to fall on the vehicle. Smasal was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.