State Fair names Commercial Wine Competition medal winners

Published Thursday, Jul. 6, 2017, 8:03 am

Twenty Virginia wines representing 12 wineries garnered gold medals, and 14 wines representing 11 wineries won silver medals June 12 in the 24th State Fair of Virginia Commercial Wine Competition.

Entries from Ingleside Plantation Vineyards in Westmoreland County captured the most gold medals with five, and wines from Horton Vineyards in Orange County won three.

The competition drew nearly 110 entries from more than 20 Virginia wineries and meaderies statewide. A panel of wine retailers, writers, collectors, restaurateurs and other industry professionals sampled and critiqued entries at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. There were two medal categories, along with three label categories.

The State Fair wine competition promotes and showcases a vibrant and important element of Virginia agriculture and benefits the fair’s scholarship program, which offers $70,000 in annual scholarships. The program rewards youth for their achievements in various 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions, as well as in specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.

Wines were judged according to national industry standards. Judges awarded gold and silver medals and label awards. The Best in Show wines will be announced Sept. 28 at the fair’s benefit gala, Black Tie & Boots.

Virginia is ranked fifth nationwide for number of wineries and for wine grape production and is home to more than 250 wineries. According to a 2015 economic impact study, the Virginia wine industry employs more than 8,200 full-time workers and contributes almost $1.4 billion to the state’s economy.

The 2017 medal winners are:
Gold Medal
Barboursville Vineyards – Octagon 2014
Casanel Vineyards – Petit Verdot 2014
Chateau MerrillAnne LLC – Petit Verdot 2015
Chateau Morrisette – Archival II 2013
Cunningham Creek Winery – Petit Manseng 2015
Generals Ridge Vineyard – Petit Manseng 2015
Generals Ridge Vineyard – Petit Verdot 2014
Horton Vineyards – Petit Reserve 2014
Horton Vineyards – Tannat 2014
Horton Vineyards – Viognier 2016
Ingleside Plantation Vineyards – Albariño 2016
Ingleside Plantation Vineyards – Right Bank 2014
Ingleside Plantation Vineyards – Left Bank 2014
Ingleside Plantation Vineyards – Virginia Gold 2014
Ingleside Plantation Vineyards – Petit Verdot 2014
Mountain Run Winery – Chardonnay 2015
Naked Mountain Vineyard – Cabernet Franc 2015
Slater Run Vineyards – Roots 2014
Vint Hill Craft Winery – Covert Wineworks Bebe Le Franc 2015
Vint Hill Craft Winery – Cabernet Sauvignon 2014
Silver Medal
Barboursville Vineyards – Cabernet Franc Reserve 2015
Barboursville Vineyards – Petit Verdot Reserve 2014
Casanel Vineyards – Carmenere 2014
Chateau MerrillAnne LLC – Viognier 2016
Chateau Morrisette – Viognier 2016
Cunningham Creek Winery – Chardonnay 2015
Cunningham Creek Winery – Viognier 2016
Mountain Run Winery – Meritage 2014
Pearmund Cellars – Cabernet Sauvignon 2014
Philip Carter Winery – Nomini Hall 2015
Slater Run Vineyards – First Bridge 2014
Valley Road Vineyards – Meritage 2014
Vint Hill Craft Winery – Covert Wineworks Petit Manseng 2016
Vint Hill Craft Winery – Petit Verdot 2014
Best Rosé
Slater Run Vineyards – Rosé 2016
Best Dessert Wine
Barboursville Vineyards – Paxxito 2014
Best Mead
Blacksnake Meadery – Sweet Virginia

Blue ribbon winners in the 2017 State Fair of Virginia Wine Label Competition are:
Best Single Bottle Design
Barboursville Vineyards, Paxxito 2014
Most Elegant Label
Philip Carter Winery, Nomini Hall 2015
Best Overall Vineyard Series
Ingleside Plantation Vineyards
Most Creative Series
Vint Hill Craft Winery
Best Contemporary Series
Valley Road Vineyards
Best Traditional Series
Effingham Manor Winery

The 2017 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.

The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The fair’s mission is to increase agricultural and natural resource awareness and interest through educational programs, exhibitions and competitions in a fun, family-friendly setting.

