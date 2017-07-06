State Fair names Commercial Wine Competition medal winners

Twenty Virginia wines representing 12 wineries garnered gold medals, and 14 wines representing 11 wineries won silver medals June 12 in the 24th State Fair of Virginia Commercial Wine Competition.

Entries from Ingleside Plantation Vineyards in Westmoreland County captured the most gold medals with five, and wines from Horton Vineyards in Orange County won three.

The competition drew nearly 110 entries from more than 20 Virginia wineries and meaderies statewide. A panel of wine retailers, writers, collectors, restaurateurs and other industry professionals sampled and critiqued entries at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. There were two medal categories, along with three label categories.

The State Fair wine competition promotes and showcases a vibrant and important element of Virginia agriculture and benefits the fair’s scholarship program, which offers $70,000 in annual scholarships. The program rewards youth for their achievements in various 4-H, FFA and vocational competitions, as well as in specific equine, fine arts and horticulture competitions.

Wines were judged according to national industry standards. Judges awarded gold and silver medals and label awards. The Best in Show wines will be announced Sept. 28 at the fair’s benefit gala, Black Tie & Boots.

Virginia is ranked fifth nationwide for number of wineries and for wine grape production and is home to more than 250 wineries. According to a 2015 economic impact study, the Virginia wine industry employs more than 8,200 full-time workers and contributes almost $1.4 billion to the state’s economy.

The 2017 medal winners are:

Gold Medal

Barboursville Vineyards – Octagon 2014

Casanel Vineyards – Petit Verdot 2014

Chateau MerrillAnne LLC – Petit Verdot 2015

Chateau Morrisette – Archival II 2013

Cunningham Creek Winery – Petit Manseng 2015

Generals Ridge Vineyard – Petit Manseng 2015

Generals Ridge Vineyard – Petit Verdot 2014

Horton Vineyards – Petit Reserve 2014

Horton Vineyards – Tannat 2014

Horton Vineyards – Viognier 2016

Ingleside Plantation Vineyards – Albariño 2016

Ingleside Plantation Vineyards – Right Bank 2014

Ingleside Plantation Vineyards – Left Bank 2014

Ingleside Plantation Vineyards – Virginia Gold 2014

Ingleside Plantation Vineyards – Petit Verdot 2014

Mountain Run Winery – Chardonnay 2015

Naked Mountain Vineyard – Cabernet Franc 2015

Slater Run Vineyards – Roots 2014

Vint Hill Craft Winery – Covert Wineworks Bebe Le Franc 2015

Vint Hill Craft Winery – Cabernet Sauvignon 2014

Silver Medal

Barboursville Vineyards – Cabernet Franc Reserve 2015

Barboursville Vineyards – Petit Verdot Reserve 2014

Casanel Vineyards – Carmenere 2014

Chateau MerrillAnne LLC – Viognier 2016

Chateau Morrisette – Viognier 2016

Cunningham Creek Winery – Chardonnay 2015

Cunningham Creek Winery – Viognier 2016

Mountain Run Winery – Meritage 2014

Pearmund Cellars – Cabernet Sauvignon 2014

Philip Carter Winery – Nomini Hall 2015

Slater Run Vineyards – First Bridge 2014

Valley Road Vineyards – Meritage 2014

Vint Hill Craft Winery – Covert Wineworks Petit Manseng 2016

Vint Hill Craft Winery – Petit Verdot 2014

Best Rosé

Slater Run Vineyards – Rosé 2016

Best Dessert Wine

Barboursville Vineyards – Paxxito 2014

Best Mead

Blacksnake Meadery – Sweet Virginia

Blue ribbon winners in the 2017 State Fair of Virginia Wine Label Competition are:

Best Single Bottle Design

Barboursville Vineyards, Paxxito 2014

Most Elegant Label

Philip Carter Winery, Nomini Hall 2015

Best Overall Vineyard Series

Ingleside Plantation Vineyards

Most Creative Series

Vint Hill Craft Winery

Best Contemporary Series

Valley Road Vineyards

Best Traditional Series

Effingham Manor Winery

The 2017 State Fair of Virginia will run from Sept. 29 through Oct. 8. Information is available at StateFairVa.org.

The State Fair is held each fall at its permanent home at The Meadow Event Park in Caroline County. The fair’s mission is to increase agricultural and natural resource awareness and interest through educational programs, exhibitions and competitions in a fun, family-friendly setting.