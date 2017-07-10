 jump to example.com

Solar co-op to hold final information session ahead of July 19 sign-up deadline

Published Monday, Jul. 10, 2017, 9:10 pm

The Mountain and Valley Solar Co-op will host its final information session on Wednesday in Harrisonburg.

earthThe information session is the last chance for homeowners and business across the Shenandoah Valley to learn about how joining the co-op can help them save money and make going solar easier, while building a network of solar supporters. The group  is sponsored by the Rockbridge Area Conservation CouncilClimate Action Alliance of the ValleyVirginia Clean CitiesJames Madison University’s Center for Wind Energy and VA SUN

The co-op has 95 members, 40 of whom have decided to go solar already, and is looking to expand its membership before the July 19 sign up deadline. The co-op installer will be there to answer questions. The co-op is open to homeowners in Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, and Rockingham Counties, as well as the cities of Harrisonburg, Augusta, Stuanton, Lexington, Waynesboro, Rockbridge and Buena Vista

VA SUN expands access to solar by educating Virginians about the benefits of distributed solar energy, helping them organize group solar installations, and strengthening Virginia’s solar policies, as well as its community of solar supporters. The group has helped hundreds of Virginians go solar.

“This is a fantastic opportunity Valley residents to go solar at a discount and with the support of the group” said Aaron Sutch, VA SUN Program Director. “If you’ve ever thought about going solar before, this is the perfect opportunity to do so.”

Area homeowners interested in joining the co-op can sign up at: www.vasun.org/mountain-and-valley. Joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels. The co-op’s selected installer is in the process of developing personalized proposals for each co-op member. By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, participants can save up to 20% off the cost of their system.

