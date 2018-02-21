Skyline Drug Task Force reports multiple arrests

Members of Skyline Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 300 block of North Delphine Avenue in the City of Waynesboro on Feb. 6.

Anthony Levell Carson, 46, of Waynesboro, was arrested at the scene for an outstanding capias from Waynesboro Circuit Court. As a result of evidence found at the scene, warrants were also issued for Carson for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm while in possession of a narcotic.

The Skyline Drug Task Force on Feb. 14 executed a narcotics search warrant in the 400 block of North Winchester Avenue in the City of Waynesboro. As a result of evidence found at the scene, warrants were obtained for possession of a Schedule II drug for 54-year-old William Strickler of Waynesboro. Warrants were also obtained for 31-year-old Sean Cairns, of Waynesboro, for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a Schedule II narcotic.

The Skyline Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop on Feb. 15 on Mark Anthony Carter. Carter was arrested for three outstanding felony warrants for grand larceny. During Carter’s arrest, cocaine and marijuana were recovered. As a result, additional warrants were obtained for Carter for possession of marijuana (2nd offense) and simple possession of cocaine. Carter was held without bond and transferred to Middle River Regional Jail.

The Skyline Drug Task Force, headquartered in Waynesboro, is composed of narcotics investigators from the Waynesboro Police Department, Staunton Police Department, Nelson County Sheriff’s Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Department and Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office.





