Shenandoah National Park selects Kevin H. Adams as June Artist-in-Residence

Shenandoah National Park announced the selection of Washington, Virginia-based artist Kevin H. Adams as the June Artist-in-Residence.

A former United States Marine Corps officer and combat artist, Kevin is a well-respected local artist who has previously been commissioned by Grand Canyon National Park and Glacier National Park. He also donated a painting to the Shenandoah National Park Trust for the Shenandoah National Park’s 75thAnniversary. “My hope is that my paintings will increase viewers’ awareness of the beauty and the value of protecting our natural resources”, said Mr. Adams.

His residency runs from June 12 through June 23, 2017. Park visitors are invited to join Kevin for a public program and interactive demonstration on Saturday, June 17 at 1:30 p.m. at the Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51 on Skyline Drive). The public presentation is suitable for visitors of all ages. This event is a scheduled part of Shenandoah National Park’s “Park Neighbor Day”. Entrance fees for all visitors will be waived on Saturday, June 17 in honor of “Park Neighbor Day”.

Superintendent Jennifer Flynn stated “National Parks have long been a place where artist and citizens alike have found inspiration and renewal. We are excited to have Kevin Adams as the park’s next Artist-in-Residence, to share his talent with our visitors and to continue to create works of art that celebrate and commemorate the wonderful national treasure that is Shenandoah National Park. ”

Shenandoah National Park is a jewel among National Park Service sites and offers a distinctive array of natural, cultural, and recreational opportunities for visitors. The Artist-in-Residence program is established in numerous National Park Service sites to inspire artists to create and share art that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of these beautiful public lands.

Shenandoah’s Artist-in-Residence program is supported by a generous donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust. “Donors to the Shenandoah National Park Trust are proud to fund programs like Artist-in-Residence, which explore new opportunities to connect people with this remarkable landscape,” stated Shenandoah National Park Trust President Susan Sherman.

More information about the Artist–in-Residence program can be found on the park’s website at: https://www.nps.gov/shen/ getinvolved/supportyourpark/ artist-in-residence.htm