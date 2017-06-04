 jump to example.com

Shenandoah National Park selects Kevin H. Adams as June Artist-in-Residence

Published Sunday, Jun. 4, 2017, 9:57 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Shenandoah National Park announced the selection of Washington, Virginia-based artist Kevin H. Adams as the June Artist-in-Residence.

shenandoah national parkA former United States Marine Corps officer and combat artist, Kevin is a well-respected local artist who has previously been commissioned by Grand Canyon National Park and Glacier National Park. He also donated a painting to the Shenandoah National Park Trust for the Shenandoah National Park’s 75thAnniversary.   “My hope is that my paintings will increase viewers’ awareness of the beauty and the value of protecting our natural resources”, said Mr. Adams.

His residency runs from June 12 through June 23, 2017. Park visitors are invited to join Kevin for a public program and interactive demonstration on Saturday, June 17 at 1:30 p.m. at the Byrd Visitor Center (mile 51 on Skyline Drive). The public presentation is suitable for visitors of all ages. This event is a scheduled part of Shenandoah National Park’s “Park Neighbor Day”. Entrance fees for all visitors will be waived on Saturday, June 17 in honor of “Park Neighbor Day”.

Superintendent Jennifer Flynn stated “National Parks have long been a place where artist and citizens alike have found inspiration and renewal.  We are excited to have Kevin Adams as the park’s next Artist-in-Residence, to share his talent with our visitors and to continue to create works of art that celebrate and commemorate the wonderful national treasure that is Shenandoah National Park. ”

Shenandoah National Park is a jewel among National Park Service sites and offers a distinctive array of natural, cultural, and recreational opportunities for visitors.  The Artist-in-Residence program is established in numerous National Park Service sites to inspire artists to create and share art that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of these beautiful public lands.

Shenandoah’s Artist-in-Residence program is supported by a generous donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust. “Donors to the Shenandoah National Park Trust are proud to fund programs like Artist-in-Residence, which explore new opportunities to connect people with this remarkable landscape,” stated Shenandoah National Park Trust President Susan Sherman.

More information about the Artist–in-Residence program can be found on the park’s website at: https://www.nps.gov/shen/getinvolved/supportyourpark/artist-in-residence.htm

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Gas prices increase at kick-off to busy summer driving season
Ride with Pride 5K run/walk set for June 10
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: June 5-9
Total Health Seminar in Waynesboro June 9-10
Virginia Tech faculty members produce first textbook on veterinary medical education
Dinner Diva: Coconut aminos
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alerts: June 5-9
Virginia waits out rain, outlasts Dallas Baptist, in Fort Worth
Charlottesville tops Waynesboro in ninth, 3-2
P-Nats go long in 3-1 win over Lynchburg
Squirrels ninth inning surge falls short
Game Notes: Harrisonburg hosts Waynesboro in VBL home opener on Sunday
McAuliffe Announces $68,000 donation to support state programs for homeless veterans
JMU Children’s Theatre brings classics from page to stage
Tractor plow course highlights fire academy
Shenandoah National Park awarded Gold Standard designation
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 