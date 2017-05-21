 jump to example.com

Senators snub Squirrels in series finale

Published Sunday, May. 21, 2017, 3:10 pm

The Flying Squirrels struggles in day contests continued on Sunday afternoon as Richmond (17-24) dropped the series finale to the Harrisburg Senators (18-23) 8-1 at The Diamond. Harrisburg pulled away with a four-run seventh inning and starting pitcher Jaron Long limited the Squirrels to only one run on nine hits. The loss pushed Richmond to just 2-10 in contests played during the day. The Squirrels continue the current homestand on Monday night with a Bark in the Park celebration at 6:35 p.m.

richmond flying squirrelsJordan Johnson took the mound for Richmond in the rubber match of the series. Johnson faced the minimum in the first inning, throwing 14 pitches to start off the contest. Stephen Perez singled with one out in the inning and Johnson picked him off of first to end it.

The Senators took advantage of a Johnson defensive miscue to grab an early 2-0 lead. With runners on second and third, Yadiel Hernandez tapped a ball back to the mound. Johnson moved to the third base side to field it, grabbed the ball with his bare hand and threw it down the first base line. The error scored Drew Ward and allowed Khayyan Norfork to bring in a second run with a sacrifice fly.

Richmond put up a run in the third inning, after having runners on base in the first two frames. Slade Heathcott drilled an inning-opening double and came around to score on a two-out single off the bat of Chris Shaw. Shaw’s 28th RBI of the season made it a 2-1 contest.

Johnson allowed another run, this time earned, in the top of the fourth inning. Spencer Kieboom doubled to right center field and Yadiel Hernandez advanced him to third on a bunt base hit. Norfork thengrounded into a double play, scoring Kieboom from third for a 3-1 Harrisburg lead. Johnson finished the inning with a ground ball and used 63pitches over the first three frames.

Long pitched though the middle innings and dodged trouble at every turn. Richmond put  at least one runner on base in all seven innings of Long’s innings. The righty allowed just the one run on nine hits to earn the win

The Senators pulled away in the seventh inning and forced Johnson from the game. Three consecutive one-out hits ended the day for Johnson. Rodolfo Martinez then entered to try and stem the tide, but allowed all three inherited runners to score. Drew Ward and Isaac Ballou doubled toscore another run for a 7-1 lead.

Luis Pino tossed the final two innings for Richmond and allowed the eighth and final run of the game on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

The Flying Squirrels continue the homestand at The Diamond on Monday night with Bark in the Park at 6:05 p.m. LHP Andrew Suarez (3-3, 3.12) is scheduled to start the series opener against Binghamton. Flying Squirrels individual tickets, mini plans and group packages are on sale by contacting the Richmond box office at 804-359-FUNN or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com

