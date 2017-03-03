 jump to example.com

Sen. Warner opposes Seema Verma for CMS administrator

Published Friday, Mar. 3, 2017, 12:06 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

mark warnerU.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Finance Committee, comments on the nomination of Seema Verma to serve as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS):

“Today, I voted against Seema Verma’s nomination to serve as Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). As CMS Administrator, Ms. Verma would be responsible for the health care of 100 million Americans enrolled in Medicare, Medicaid, and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, as well as many aspects of the Affordable Care Act. I have serious concerns about her readiness to serve in this position.

“Unfortunately, neither Ms. Verma’s experience nor her responses to questioning indicate that she has given sufficient thought to how she will approach some of the difficult and complex issues that face these critical programs. Her positions on Medicaid, where her track record is most clear, raise concerning questions about how she will protect all beneficiaries and ensure the state-federal partnership stays intact.

“If she is confirmed, I am hopeful that she will become an advocate for Medicare, Medicaid, and CHIP beneficiaries, as well as those who have benefitted from the reforms of the ACA.  Issues such as caring for beneficiaries at all stages of illness, advancing quality care for the chronically ill, and moving Medicare into the 21st century through telehealth are too important to not be placed front and center.”

The Senate Finance Committee today advanced Seema Verma’s nomination in a 13-12 vote along party lines, clearing the way for a vote on the Senate floor.

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 