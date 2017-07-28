Sen. Warner on failed vote to repeal Affordable Care Act

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Finance and Budget Committees, released the following statement on tonight’s vote:

“Thank you to all Americans who made their voices heard. You did this.

“It’s time to drop this partisan repeal process for good and work together on ways to improve health care for all Americans.”