On-sale dates set for UVA basketball single-game tickets

The UVA athletics department announced Monday (Oct. 9) the on-sale dates for single-game tickets for men’s basketball home games at John Paul Jones Arena during the 2017-18 season.

Season tickets are sold out for the third consecutive season. A limited number of single-game tickets could be available for games in which tickets held for athletics department needs are not used or if UVA students don’t claim all of the tickets held for students. Additional single-game tickets will be available in upper level student sections (301-302) for home games when UVA classes are not in session.

Current Virginia Athletics Foundation donors will have the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets in advance of the public for select games during two pre-sale periods online at VirginiaSports.com. The first, beginning Monday, Oct. 23, includes games against Davidson (Dec. 16), Savannah State (Dec. 19) and Hampton (Dec. 22). The second pre-sale period starts Monday, Dec. 4 and will include a limited number of tickets for home games against Boston College (Dec. 30), North Carolina (Jan. 6), Syracuse (Jan. 9) and Notre Dame (March 3). Individuals who qualify to participate in this pre-sale opportunity will receive an email with more information.

The complete list of public on-sale dates is listed below. Ticket sales will begin at 5 p.m. on the specified dates and sales will be online only at VirginiaSports.com, if inventory is available.

Fans are encouraged to follow @UVAMensHoops on Twitter for the latest information on single-game ticket availability and visit StubHub.com to purchase single-game tickets to Virginia men’s basketball home games. StubHub.com, the world’s largest ticket marketplace, is the official fan-to-fan secondary ticket marketplace for Cavalier fans.

Fans may also sign-up to receive text message ticket alerts and purchase special tickets offers directly from their mobile device by visiting ReplyBuy.com/uva or texting UVA to 20123.

On Sale Dates