Robert Hurt to lead new Center for Law and Government at Liberty University

Published Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 7:14 am

robert hurtFormer Fifth District Congressman Robert Hurt will lead the new Center for Law and Government at Liberty University.

In collaboration with the Liberty University School of Law and Liberty’s Helms School of Government, the center will develop and propose public policy at every level of government that promotes the fundamental principles of American liberty: self-government, free markets, and the rule of law.

The new center will be a place for the free exchange of ideas and the robust debate of issues of national, state, and international importance. It will serve a critical role in ensuring that all Liberty University students graduate with a full appreciation for our fundamental principles and are prepared to engage in a new generation of American statesmanship.

“Liberty University has a strong reputation for boldly defending and promoting the values our country was founded upon, and has built a considerable platform to effectively engage in the most pressing policy debates of our time,” said Congressman Hurt. “I am thrilled to be a part of this important project during such a critical time in our nation’s history.”

“We strive every day to make this University a beacon of freedom for the education and enlightenment of the next generation of young Americans,” said Liberty University Chancellor Jerry Falwell. “We believe that we have a responsibility to use the talent and the resources here to vigorously debate and promote those fundamental principles that ensure that every American enjoys the unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness — as endowed by our Creator and as set forth by our Founders. I believe that this new center for law and government will help fulfill this mission, and I am pleased that Congressman Hurt has agreed to lead this exciting new effort.”

Congressman Hurt brings a wealth of experience, having served in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Virginia Senate, the Virginia House of Delegates, and local government.  During his 16 years in public office, Congressman Hurt demonstrated anabiding commitment to the U.S. Constitution and has always been a strong voice for common-sense policy designed to make it easier for small businesses, farmers, and Virginia families to be free and successful.

