Ralph Northam gets endorsements from Alexandria Democrats

Leaders from Alexandria endorsed the Ralph Northam campaign for governor Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Senator Warner, Senator Kaine, Governor McAuliffe, and Attorney General Herring each affirmed their endorsements of Dr. Northam. The House and Senate Democratic caucuses also announced their unanimous endorsement. In addition, he received support from community activists and leaders from around Charlottesville.

Today’s endorsers include:

Adam Ebbin, Senator, 30th District

Dick Saslaw, Senator, 35th District

George Barker, Senator, 39th District

Charniele Herring – Delegate, 46th District

Mark Levine, Delegate, 45th District

Allison Silberberg, Mayor

Justin Wilson, Vice Mayor

Willie Bailey, Sr., Councilman

John Chapman, Councilwoman

Tim Lovain, Councilman

Redella “Del” Pepper, Councilwoman

Paul Smedberg, Councilman and Former Chair of the Alexandria Democratic Committee

Dana Lawhorne, Sheriff

Bryan Porter, Commonwealth Attorney

Ed Semonian, Clerk of the Court

Karen Graf, Member and Immediate Past Chair, Alexandria School Board

Rob Krupicka, Former Delegate, 45th District

David Speck, Former Delegate, 21st District, and Former Councilman

Kerry Donley, Former Mayor and Chair of the Democratic Party of Virginia

Bill Euille, Former Mayor

Dak Hardwick, Former Chair of the Alexandria Democratic Committee

Clark Mercer, Former Chair of the Alexandria Democratic Committee

Susan Kellom, Former Chair of the Alexandria Democratic Committee

Lonnie Rich, Former Councilman and Chair of the Alexandria Democratic Committee

Gail Gordon Donegan, Community Activist

Pat Mulloy, DPVA Central Committee member

Senator Dick Saslaw said of the endorsement: “Ralph Northam understands that Virginia’s economy needs to work for everyone, no matter who you are or where you live. Creating partnerships between our schools and employers to ensure a qualified workforce for the 21st century is a top priority he will carry on. Ralph is the only person that will keep Virginia on track to achieve a skilled pipeline of future workers.”

Karen Graf, Member and Immediate Past Chair, Alexandria School Board said of the endorsement: “Ralph Northam is a progressive leader in Virginia for youth, education and women’s health issues. Even before he began serving in public office, Lt. Governor Northam fought for families and children in his role as a pediatric neurologist and a member of our Armed Services. Now, in his public service, he is fierce and smart in his pursuit of victory in legislative battles that makes our state stronger and more inclusive. He stands up to the opposition when they attempt to disregard children in need or to limit women’s healthcare choices. He is a brick wall. I’m proud to endorse his candidacy for governor.”

Alexandria Sheriff Dana Lawhorne said of the endorsement: “Right now, we need elected leaders who listen to their constituents in order to solve the problems on the ground. Maybe no issue is more important than ensuring our safety. Ralph’s willingness to stand up to the NRA to fight for commonsense gun reform makes him the right candidate to lead the Commonwealth. He’s advocated for universal background checks, an assault weapons ban, and mandatory ‘smart gun’ technology. I enthusiastically support him for governor.”