 jump to example.com

Prospects of the CFD market: Pros and cons

Published Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 11:07 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Future of the CFD Market

The CFD market keeps on gaining popularity among specialist investors and traders. In Europe, many wise traders use CFDs, because they allow them to do high frequency stock dealing, at a fraction of the cost of actual stock dealing. Moreover, CFDs offer superior price linearity, when compared to Futures or other alternative instruments for trading stocks. In any case, CFDs are superior to both spread betting and Futures trading, and also allow you to short US stocks, even when there are short selling restrictions imposed. That’s a massive benefit of CFDs, and US traders don’t have it, because CFDs are not yet allowed in the US, due to the current regulation. In other words, Europeans and Asian traders have more flexibility and more benefits when it comes to trading. The prospects of the CFD market are very good, and despite the fact that they are less known than binary options, they can be just as useful. You can learn how to trade CFDs, but almost nobody will tell you that CFDs actually have superior liquidity, superior linearity, and are immune to short selling restrictions. Investor Greg believes that these are the hidden most valuable benefits of CFDs. Just like binary options have their own hidden benefits. Other wise investors have similar findings, while the majority of traders out there may have wrong impressions, or they may think CFDs are just another form of leveraged trading instruments. Because leverage is used by brokers, so as to make trading look more affordable. The real benefits however are less obvious, and are not about leverage.

 

Why Most People will Guide You Wrong in Choosing Trading Instruments

Most people are focused on one thing only, and lack imagination when it comes to complicated trading strategies. They will simply tell you that CFDs offer high leverage, and that binary options offer limited risk. But there’s so much more to both of these trading instruments, much more than one can imagine. In fact CFD trades can be used to implement cost-effective hedging trades on two different stocks, as long as these two stocks have similar Beta factor. In countries where binary options are not available, and you cannot hedge risk through good binary trades, CFDs can provide an alternative solution. But because they are linear, you will have to use two different markets, such as two different stocks, of similar Beta factor, and look at divergence convergence patterns, and mean reversion patterns. This means you can buy one stock, through CFDs, while selling the other stock. And achieve an overall trade whose profit/risk profile is more beneficial. You cannot do this with Futures or spread betting, because trade price does not linearly follow the price of the actual stock. Therefore the prospects of the CFD market are very powerful and little understood. People who ask what is CFD trading, and how it is better, need to investigate linearity and liquidity in all trading instruments, and see how CFDs are superior. CFD trading will increase further, as more and more stock traders and commodity traders look for ways to enhance their stock dealing, without high dealing costs, and with efficient market exposure. The method of trading two similar stocks, in a convergence – divergence strategy, is just one method which can only work with CFD trades. There are many more trading ideas where again CFDs make them possible to implement.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Situations under which you should avoid payday loans
How will hearing experts treat my tinnitus?
VDOT schedules public hearing for intersection improvements in Luray
National Preparedness Month: Help prepare the blood supply
Beverley Street Studio school work featured at Shenandoah Valley Art Center
Backed into a corner: Where does discussion on monuments end?
Conservation Management Institute realigns to maximize funding and research opportunities
Kaine responds to Trump address on Afghanistan
Herb’s masterpiece stretches Squirrels winning streak
Things you need to know about structured network cabling
New research could make dew droplets so small, they’re invisible
Community Foundation seeks nominations for Dawbarn Education Awards
Multijurisdictional grand jury to assist prosecution of dangerous crimes
Video: UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall talks with media
Virginia Tech among five ACC teams in AP Top 25
Americans For Responsible Solutions PAC endorses Fairfax, Herring
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 