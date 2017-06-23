 jump to example.com

Pedestrian struck, seriously injured in Waynesboro

Published Friday, Jun. 23, 2017, 4:35 pm

Waynesboro Police are currently investigating a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on North Delphine Avenue near Faber Avenue.

waynesboroPreliminary investigation into the 12;45 p.m. Friday incident indicates that a Ford Escape occupied by two adult males was headed north on North Delphine Avenue when that vehicle left the roadway and struck a pedestrian who was pushing a bicycle on the sidewalk headed north also.

The pedestrian, a male in his 50s, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to UVA in critical condition. Both the driver and passenger of the Escape sustained minor injuries but were not transported to the hospital.

Investigation of this crash continues and charges are pending.

