Paula Poundstone at The Paramount Theater

Upfront Inc. will present comedian Paula Poundstone at The Paramount in Charlottesville on Friday, Oct. 6.

Fresh on the heels of the release of her new book, The Totally Unscientific Study of the Search for Human Happiness, Poundstone is entertaining audiences around the country and leaving them complaining that their cheeks hurt from laughter and wondering if the random people she talks to are plants. Of course, they never are.

Poundstone can be heard regularly on NPR’s #1 show, the Peabody-award winning weekly comedy news quiz Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me! When asked about Poundstone, Wait, Wait host Peter Sagal replied,”Paula Poundstone is the funniest human being I have ever known. Everything she does, thinks, or says is hilarious. She is made of funny. If you chopped her into bits, each piece would be hilarious. (But don’t.) Air becomes funny having been breathed by her.”

A star of several HBO specials and her own series on ABC and HBO, Poundstone was the first woman to share the dais with the President and perform standup comedy at the White House Correspondents Dinner in its then 72-year history. She is included in Comedy Central’s List of the 100 Best Standup Comics of All Time, and is an American Comedy Award-winner for Best Female Standup Comic.

Tickets for this event can be purchased online at www.theparamount.net, by phone at 434-979-1333, or in person at the Box Office.