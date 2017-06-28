Patti LaBelle at The Paramount Theater on Oct. 8

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Paramount Theater announces music icon Patti LaBelle live on stage on Sunday, October 8 at 8:00PM.

LaBelle, whose name has become synonymous with grace, style, elegance, and class, has been belting out classic rhythm and blues renditions, pop standards, and spiritual sonnets that have created the unique platform of versatility that Ms. LaBelle is known and revered for.

Tickets for this event are on sale to Star Circle Members on Monday, July 10 at 10:00AM; to Paramount Members on Wednesday, July 12 at 10:00AM; and to the general public on Friday, July 14 at 10:00AM.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.theparamount.net, by phone at 434-979-1333 or in person at the Box Office.

About Patti LaBelle

In addition to her amazing career as an entertainer and entrepreneurial success, Ms. LaBelle’s work as a humanitarian is just as legendary. She remains an advocate for adoption, foster care, Big Sisters and the United Negro College Fund, among many other initiatives. While Ms. LaBelle’s celebrated 50-plus year career is respected world-wide, she has also endured and survived personal strife. Within a 10-year period, she lost her mother, three sisters and best friend to diabetes and cancer.

In 1994, LaBelle was diagnosed with diabetes and shortly thereafter became a spokesperson for the American Diabetes Association.

The same motivation that had Patricia Louise Holte blossom from a choir member to lead vocalist for Patti LaBelle & The Bluebelles and later Labelle, to a solo artist is the same energy that keeps her fire burning at seventy-one years young.

“Each year I grow, and that’s a blessing from God. I do what I can do. I do what I feel God has given me the energy to do, so I just go out there and I do it…It’s not about making money because I don’t need money, but I need to sing. With a voice or without, I’ve got to get on that stage.”