Parkway Brewing Company to double production in Salem

Parkway Brewing Company will create 13 new jobs and invest more than $750,000 to expand its craft brewery operation in the City of Salem.

The brewery, which was opened in 2013, will purchase 56 percent of its agricultural inputs from Virginia farmers. This expansion will help grow the company’s craft beer distribution to meet increasing demand in Virginia and surrounding states.

“Parkway Brewing Company’s new investment and jobs in Salem, and its commitment to purchase Virginia-grown products, is a testament to the opportunities businesses see in the Commonwealth today,” said Governor McAuliffe. “Investments like this create jobs, tourism opportunities, and new markets for Virginia’s farmers as craft breweries look to them to source hops, fruit, honey, and other agricultural products. Today’s announcement is a great win for Virginia’s craft brewery and agricultural industries and will help us continue to build the new Virginia economy.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services worked with the City of Salem and Parkway Brewing Company to secure this project for the Commonwealth. Governor McAuliffe approved a $150,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which Salem will match with local funds. Additional funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“Through its commitment to source ingredients from Virginia’s agricultural producers, Parkway Brewing Company is further supporting Virginia’s growing craft beer supply chain,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Basil Gooden. “I am pleased the Commonwealth could partner with the City of Salem through the AFID Program to support this local business in a rapidly growing industry.”

“We’re delighted to be part of the Roanoke Region’s growing status as a hub for craft brews of all kinds,” said Mike Pensinger, Parkway’s General Manager and Brewmaster. “This expansion will help us reach new customers as the popularity of craft brews continues to rise in our area, in Virginia and across the country.”

“Parkway has become not only a successful business but a community hub and destination for visitors,” said Salem Mayor Randy Foley. “We are proud of our homegrown brewery and congratulate Parkway on its expansion.”

“Parkway Brewing has put Salem on the map in the world of quality breweries,” added Delegate Greg Habeeb.“The news of their expansion is fantastic for the city and we are excited to see them grow.”