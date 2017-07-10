 jump to example.com

P-Nats drop series finale to Blue Rocks

Published Monday, Jul. 10, 2017, 4:47 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The Potomac Nationals (39-48) dropped the final game of a four-game series with the Wilmington Blue Rocks (48-41) with a 7-3 loss on Monday afternoon at Pfitzner Stadium. The Blue Rocks scored all seven of their runs with two outs to take three out of four games against the P-Nats. C Taylor Gushue launched his team-leading 14th home run in the four-run loss.

p-natsWilmington jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning against LHP Taylor Guilbeau (L, 2-2). Guilbeau retired two in the inning, but with runners on first and second, 3B Wander Franco lined a two-run double into the right-field corner. Franco was thrown out trying to stretch his two-run double into a triple.

Potomac took the lead with three runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Gushue evened the score with his team-leading 14th home run of the year in the bottom of the fourth. His two-run shot upped his Carolina-League leading RBI total to 58 on the season. 2B Austin Davidson delivered the P-Nats’ only lead of the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. The Red, White & Blue led 3-2 after five from the Pfitz.

However, the Blue Rocks wasted no time taking the lead back. With two outs again, DH Chase Vallot and C Nathan Esposito singled. Then, LF Roman Collins laced a liner to left-center scoring both runners. Like Franco in the third, Collins was also thrown out trying to stretch a double to a triple. The clutch two-out knock gave the Rocks a 4-3 lead they would not relinquish.

The two-run sixth inning chased Guilbeau from the game falling a run extra of his fourth quality start in a row. Guilbeau finished six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks. The left-hander fanned two Wilmington batters in his sixth start of the season.

Former All-Star closer RHP Francisco Rodriguez made his Potomac debut on Mondayafternoon. “K-Rod” allowed three runs (0 ER) in the top of the ninth inning. 2B D.J. Burt drove in two more with a two-out RBI single. The Blue Rocks second baseman would score on a throwing error by Gushue trying to throw out CF Nick Heath trying to steal second.

The P-Nats threatened with two base runners in the bottom of the ninth inning against RHP Walker Sheller. However, Sheller settled down to strike out the final batter of the game and secure the 7-3 win. With the victory, Wilmington defeated Potomac in 8 of 12 contests from Pfitzner Stadium in 2017. The Blue Rocks and P-Nats will meet one final time at Frawley Stadium from 7/16-7/18 to close out their regular season schedule against one another.

Potomac will have an off day on Tuesday before it hits the road for a seven-game road trip. The road series begins with a four-game series against the Salem Red Sox. The P-Nats will throw LHP Hector Silvestre (7-3, 4.31) in the series opener on Wednesday against RHP Shaun Anderson (2-2, 5.05) for the Red Sox.

First pitch on Wednesday is scheduled for 7:05 pm at Haley Toyota Field in Salem, VA. Potomac coverage of the game begins at 6:50 pm with the P-Nats Leadoff Show on the Potomac Nationals Baseball Network. The broadcast will be streamed live on potomacnationals.com or by using the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Unvaccinated Virginia horse tests positive for West Nile Virus, is euthanized
Staunton-Augusta YMCA introduces Rock Steady Boxing
ACC has 18 named to Bednarik Watch List, 11 to Maxwell Watch List
Virginia State Police investigating fatal car accident in Orange County
Cruise-In for a Cause to benefit Daily Living Center
UVA football: Blanding, Kiser named to Bednarik Watch List
John Adams announces statewide substance abuse policy proposals
The astronomical rise of the cryptocurrency
Bicyclist critically injured in Waynesboro accident
GAPP Coalition to hear from Skyline Drug Task Force
Virginia Tech fermentation program receives prestigious recognition
McAuliffe announces $1.2 million in dam safety, floodplain management grants
Valley League All-Star Game: South tops North, 5-0
Gavin Collins drives in all four in 4-3 Hillcats walkoff
Virginia Premier announces managed long-term services, supports program
Squirrels stumble into All-Star Break
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 