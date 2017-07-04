 jump to example.com

One critically injured in Buckingham County small plane crash

Published Tuesday, Jul. 4, 2017, 4:35 pm

Virginia State Police are investigating a plane crash in Buckingham County. State police were called to the scene at 12:24 p.m.Tuesday (July 4). The plane crashed within the 100 block of Mountain View Lane.

newspaperThe pilot was flown to UVA Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. A passenger onboard suffered minor injuries.

The FAA and NTSB have both been notified. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

