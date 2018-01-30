Obenshain voter bill passes State Senate

Legislation authored by State Sen. Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) establishing electronic pollbooks that contain photographs of voters passed the Senate 21-19 Monday.

“I am grateful for the support of this bill and am confident this bill will help improve our voting system here in Virginia,” Obenshain said. “This commonsense piece of legislation will encourage cross-agency collaboration by requiring pollbooks to contain photographs of registered voters that are a part of voter photo identification cards or a voter’s Department of Motor Vehicles record.”

If there is a photo from a state approved database, then a voter is not required to show another form of ID. This bill requires a partnership between general registrars and the Department of Motor Vehicles and the sharing of photos between these two departments.

“This will make the system more efficient but more importantly will improve the integrity of our voter system. If there is a photo from a state approved database, then a voter is not required to show another form of ID,” explained Obenshain. “I hope the House of Delegates will pass this bill and that our Governor will be supportive of making our voter system more honest and transparent.”

Senator Obenshain represents the 26th District in the Virginia Senate. The district includes the city of Harrisonburg and the counties of Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Rappahannock and part of Rockingham.