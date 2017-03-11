 jump to example.com

Notre Dame holds off Florida State, advances to #ACCTourney title game

Published Saturday, Mar. 11, 2017, 12:05 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

accNotre Dame was bombs-away at the Barclays Center, hitting 13-of-27 from long-range in a 77-73 win over Florida State in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday night.

The Irish (25-8, 14-6 ACC) led 42-26 at the half, and held a double-digit lead most of the way. Florida State (25-8, 13-7 ACC) made it interesting in the closing moments, twice having chances after Notre Dame missed the front ends of one-and-ones to make it a single-possession game in the final minute, but missing on both opportunities.

A night after shooting 52 percent in a win over Virginia, the nation’s best defensive team, the Irish shot 47.5 percent against the Seminoles, doing most of their damage from the three-point arc.

The bigger, more physical ‘Noles dominated the paint, outscoring Notre Dame in the lane 42-24, and winning the rebounding battle 41-23.

But despite shooting 50.7 percent from the field, FSU could not overcome its own sloppiness, committing 18 turnovers.

Notre Dame got 18 points each from Bonzie Colson and Steve Vasturia and 15 points and six assists from Matt Farrell.

Dwayne Bacon led Florida State with 18 points. Jonathan Isaac had five points and 15 rebounds.

Notre Dame advances to the championship game Saturday night against Duke.

Discussion
 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 