Notre Dame holds off Florida State, advances to #ACCTourney title game

Notre Dame was bombs-away at the Barclays Center, hitting 13-of-27 from long-range in a 77-73 win over Florida State in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Friday night.

The Irish (25-8, 14-6 ACC) led 42-26 at the half, and held a double-digit lead most of the way. Florida State (25-8, 13-7 ACC) made it interesting in the closing moments, twice having chances after Notre Dame missed the front ends of one-and-ones to make it a single-possession game in the final minute, but missing on both opportunities.

A night after shooting 52 percent in a win over Virginia, the nation’s best defensive team, the Irish shot 47.5 percent against the Seminoles, doing most of their damage from the three-point arc.

The bigger, more physical ‘Noles dominated the paint, outscoring Notre Dame in the lane 42-24, and winning the rebounding battle 41-23.

But despite shooting 50.7 percent from the field, FSU could not overcome its own sloppiness, committing 18 turnovers.

Notre Dame got 18 points each from Bonzie Colson and Steve Vasturia and 15 points and six assists from Matt Farrell.

Dwayne Bacon led Florida State with 18 points. Jonathan Isaac had five points and 15 rebounds.

Notre Dame advances to the championship game Saturday night against Duke.