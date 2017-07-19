Northam campaign announces joint appearance, debate schedule

The Northam for Governor campaign announced its complete schedule of debates and joint appearances. It previously announced its commitment to three debates and seven joint appearances.

These events are in addition to appearances around Virginia, such as the Virginia Transportation Construction Association Annual Meeting, which occurred over this past weekend.

The full schedule of debates and joint appearances is below. Additional information on each will be available soon. The debates will be available online, and on television across Virginia.

The general election is on November 7.

Debates

July 22: Virginia Bar Association

September 19: Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce

October: Southwest Virginia Debate hosted by UVA-Wise, the Batten School, and Southwest Virginia Technology Council

Joint Appearances