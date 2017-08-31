 jump to example.com

No. 3 Virginia falls to Wisconsin 1-0 On Thursday

Published Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, 11:40 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

A tight battle with limited scoring opportunities for both sides fell the way of the visiting team on Thursday night as No. 3 Virginia (3-1-0) fell to Wisconsin (4-1-0) by a score of 1-0 at Klöckner Stadium.

virginia soccerVirginia put together 10 shots to the Badgers’ seven shots, but the most crucial shot of the night came in the 69th minute when Wisconsin’s Dani Rhodes found the net to give her team the victory.

The Cavaliers return to action on Sunday afternoon, hosting the Richmond Spiders at 2 p.m.

“Congratulations to Wisconsin, they played a very good game,” said Virginia head coach Steve Swanson. “They took us out of our game, for sure. That was the difference in the game. We didn’t play enough quality soccertonight to generate the kind of chances we needed to win the game. It’s disappointing since we were at home and it was a good opportunity for us, but we have more opportunities. My hope is we can squeeze as much out of this game as possible from a learning standpoint and process it for the games coming up, especially the oneon Sunday.”

It was a defensive battle in the first half with neither team able to manage many opportunities in the offensive third. Both squads managed four shots in the half with both keepers making two saves on those shots.

Virginia got three shots on frame, with two being saved by the Wisconsin keeper, Clem, and one being blocked as a defender stepped in front of the shot taken just outside the six-yard box.

Laurel Ivory (Surfisde, Fla.) also posted two saves, including an impressive play in a one-on-one situation where the freshman punched the ball up over the net to keep the Badgers off the scoreboard.

Wisconsin got the lead in the 69th minute when the Badger’s Dani Rhodes got loose as the defender went down as the two battled for the ball running down the left side. Rhodes dribbled into the box and took the shot just inside the six-yard box, a rolling shot on the ground that went in past the near, right post.

The Cavaliers sought to mount a rally down the stretch, firing off four more shots while Wisconsin continued to execute on defense. Two of the Cavaliers’ shots were blocked, while the other two sailed wide and the Badgers picked up the victory. Wisconsin would not take another shot in the match after the goal.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Liberty basketball inks Isaiah Williams
AccuWeather: Harvey to be more costly than Katrina, Sandy combined
William & Mary releases 2017-18 non-conference hoops schedule
Squirrels steal extra inning win
McKenzie, Krauth shut down P-Nats for Hillcats sweep
Four goals power No. 12 Virginia past Hofstra
UVA teams to wear HoosTogether uniform patch
Dominion Energy Virginia residential customer rates to drop Sept. 1
Charlottesville teen named highes-ranking Fishburne Military School cadet
Paint The Town Orange set for Friday
David Swanson: Charlottesville’s past that isn’t even
McAuliffe deploys emergency response resources to Texas
Executive Associate Athletics Director Jon Oliver to leave UVA
State Fair offers opportunity to encounter the best of Virginia agriculture
Child advocates needed in Staunton, Waynesboro, Augusta County
Neuroscience marks end of inaugural summer research experience for 18 undergrads
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 