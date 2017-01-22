NASA scientist Russell De Young discusses advances in space exploration at EMU

His presentation will highlight some of the exciting discoveries NASA and other nations have recently made in understanding the unique characteristics of the individual planets as well as the search for life beyond our own planet.

De Young visited campus in the fall to donate equipment and mark the signing of a Space Act Agreement between EMU and NASA. The arrangement is authorized by a federal law that allows NASA to collaborate with universities and private companies on mutually beneficial research.

Under the terms of the three-year agreement with EMU, NASA scientists will periodically visit campus for lectures and seminars; work with engineering, biology and chemistry faculty on course and curriculum review; and collaborate with EMU faculty and students on research programs.

The agreement was an exciting development for EMU’s new engineering program, said professor Esther Tian. Tian and her students toured robotics, aeronautics, remote sensing and materials laboratories at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, in late October.