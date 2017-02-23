 jump to example.com

McAuliffe signs bills to up fight with opioid epidemic

Published Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, 10:23 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Gov. Terry McAuliffe today signed several bills that will help fight the epidemic of opioid abuse and overdose.

“Abuse of opioids continues to kill Virginians,” said Governor McAuliffe. “We recognize that addiction is a disease, not a moral failing, and our proposals for this General Assembly session focused on preventing addiction and providing treatment for those who suffer from it. While our overdose death statistics, sadly, continue to rise, each number represents a family that is suffering. We will use every tool we can get to continue this fight.”

Although final numbers are not yet available, the Virginia Department of Health projects that more than 1,000 people died from fatal opioid overdoses in 2016. If those projections hold, 2016 will have seen a 33 percent increase in the number of fatal opioid overdoses compared to 2015.

“Opioids and prescription drugs are extremely addictive and make recovery very challenging,” said Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam. “We must continue to emphasize addiction prevention. I commend the Governor’s administration and General Assembly leaders for working together in a bipartisan manner to expand the state’s prevention efforts and to increase access to substance abuse treatment.”

“This is a real ‘all hands on deck’ moment,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “The heroin and opioid crisis is touching families who never imagined they would confront something like this, and yet now are fighting something that feels so overwhelming. These bills are a big step in the right direction, and I’m really proud that our response recognizes that this is a complex, multifaceted problem that calls for a comprehensive set of solutions.”

“Getting this legislation approved has taken the work of legislators from both parties and many stakeholders,”said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Dr. Bill Hazel. “This work is proof the opioid epidemic is not a partisan issue, but a public health emergency.”

Legislation proposed this session focused on helping people toward recovery, and helping doctors implement better prescribing practices.

Since 2014, when he established the Governor’s Task Force on Prescription Drug and Heroin Abuse, Governor McAuliffe has been committed to finding solutions to the opioid epidemic.

In addition to the legislation, Governor McAuliffe is in the process of reviewing new Board of Medicine regulations on prescribing opioids to treat both acute and chronic pain. Importantly, these new regulations will require that when a person with addiction is prescribed buprenorphine to help assist their recovery, they also get the counseling critical to providing a long-term path to a sober life.

Governor McAuliffe signed the following bills:

  • SB848 (Wexton) and HB1453 (LaRock) allow community organizations to possess and dispense naloxone to those that they train to use it.
  • HB2317 (O’Bannon) allows local departments of health to administer harm reduction programs in parts of the state with very high rates of HIV and Hep C. These programs will exchange dirty syringes for clean ones, offer testing for Hep C and HIV, and connect people to addiction treatment.
  • HB1786 (Stolle) initiates a family assessment and plan of care from local social services if a child is found to have been exposed to substances in utero. This connects the mother to treatment if necessary and provides services to ensure the safety of both the mother and the child.
  • HB2165 (Pillion) mandates that all opioid prescriptions will be transmitted to pharmacies electronically by 2020 and creates a workgroup to study how to implement this change.
Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Survey: What do Waynesboro residents think?

Residents think Waynesboro is a good place to live, raise children and retire, and that the city does a good job with police, fire and rescue.

Waynesboro High School student arrested for threats

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged a 16-year-old for communicating threats to Waynesboro High School.

Salvation Army thrift store closing: Tough decision, but right one

The Waynesboro Salvation Army thrift store on Arch Avenue has been consistently losing money in recent years.

Three trends to watch in the 2017 real estate market

Nobody has a crystal ball to know exactly what the future holds for the real estate market.

Fishburne Military School announces MacArthur Award Winner

Fishburne Military School announced the recipient of the 2017 General Douglas MacArthur Award for Leadership.

Augusta County man charged in weekend gun incident in Waynesboro

The Waynesboro Police Department has charged an Augusta County man after an early Saturday morning altercation erupted in gunfire near a city restaurant.

McAuliffe vetoes bill defunding Planned Parenthood

Governor Terry McAuliffe vetoed a bill that would restrict state and federal funding for women’s health providers like Planned Parenthood.

Fishburne Military School wrestlers advance to national championships

The Fishburne Military School wrestling team had an exceptional weekend at the VISAA State Wrestling Tournament.

Lumos Networks to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure

Lumos Networks has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT Infrastructure.

Augusta Health making inroads into Lexington

Augusta Health has purchased a building in Lexington and plans to renovate it for a multi-specialty clinic and diagnostic facility.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 