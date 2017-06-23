 jump to example.com

McAuliffe announces 2017 Women Veterans Summit

Published Friday, Jun. 23, 2017, 7:51 am

The 2017 Virginia Women Veterans Summit will be held Friday in Chesapeake. The motto of the conference is “Achievement, Empowerment & Wellness: Virginia’s Women Veterans Lead the Way.”

virginia“Virginia is proud to be the home of nearly 800,000 veterans, and of those more than 100,000 are women,” said Governor McAuliffe. “All veterans, including women, face challenges such as balancing family life with their duties and successfully transitioning to the civilian workplace. The Virginia Women Veterans Summit presents female veterans with information and resources to help them overcome these challenges and be successful in civilian life.”

Speakers at the 2017 Women Veterans Summit will include: Ms. Deshauna Barber, Miss USA 2016 and a Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves; Dr. Nancy Glowacki, Women Veteran Program Manager, U.S. Department of Labor; Ms. Kayla M. Williams, Director of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affair’s Center for Women Veterans; and Mr. John L. Newby II, Commissioner, Virginia Department of Veterans Services.

More than 400 women veterans have registered to attend the 2017 Summit, which is free of charge to attendees, at the Delta Marriott Chesapeake.  The summit was organized by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) and community partners, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Disabled American Veterans, the Virginia Employment Commission, and Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.  The presenting sponsor is Dominion Energy.

“Those of us who are also women veterans personally understand the issues facing women serving in the military and those in transition to civilian life,” said Annie Walker, Director of Veterans Education, Training, and Employment at the Virginia Department of Veterans Services. “This Summit gives women veterans the opportunity to share experiences and learn about the opportunities available to them.

For more information about the 2017 Virginia Women Veterans Summit, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.

 

About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services

The Virginia Department of Veterans Services operates 28 benefit offices that assist veterans and their family members in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; two long-term care facilities offering nursing, assisted living, and domiciliary care for veterans, and three veterans cemeteries that provide an honored final resting place for veterans and their families. VDVS provides veterans and family members with direct linkages to needed services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education, and other programs. The Department also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth of Virginia’s monument to honor the memory of Virginia’s men and women who demonstrated a willingness to serve and fight to defend our way of life from World War II to the present.

