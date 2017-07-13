Mark Warner on revised Senate GOP healthcare bill

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), a member of the Senate Finance and Budget Committees, released the below statement following the release of a revised version of the Senate Republican healthcare repeal bill:

“Once again we are seeing a repeal bill that leaves millions uninsured, forces states to pay more, and leaves vulnerable children and seniors without coverage. Republicans have run out of tries. It is time for them to sit down with us to work on a bipartisan solution that actually fixes our health care system instead of attempting to tweak a bad bill to get to 51 votes for a proposal that’s still devastating to America’s working families.”