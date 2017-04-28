Mark Warner comments on NSA FISA announcement

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, released the following statement regarding the National Security Agency’s (NSA) announcement that it will institute certain changes in the way it collects information under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

“In recent weeks, I was informed of the decision NSA publicly announced today regarding additional modifications to its FISA Section 702 upstream collection. This development represents the due diligence and extensive review applied across the United States Government pertaining to the Section 702 collection activities. I believe we can now look forward to Congress and, in particular, the Senate Intelligence Committee on which I serve as Vice Chairman, quickly turning to the consideration and debate of this critical authority prior to its expiration set for December 31, 2017.”