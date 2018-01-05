Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert: Jan. 8-12

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 North to 29 Business – Crew will repair pavement markings.

Appomattox County:

Route 460 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Buckingham County:

Route 60 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Route 662 & 644 (Andersonville AHQ) – Crew will work on Rural Rustic projects.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 460 Business, Timberlake Road – Crew will replace back plates on signals.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Charlotte County:

Route 643 over Branch of Roanoke Creek (642-746) – Road closed 11/13-2/2 for bridge replacement. Detour via 642 and 746.

Route 698, Phenix AHQ – Rural Rustic project underway.

Route 1001 – Crew will repair pavement markings.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Cumberland County:

Various – Crew will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Route 58 W over Lawson Creek (501-931) – Lane closures will take place during bridge work. Estimated completion April 2018.

Route 360 over Dan River – Jan. 8 -26, weather permitting, contractor will remove debris. Lane closure will be required for work.

Route 677 over Polecat Creek (676-763) – Road closed 11/13 – 2/16 for bridge replacement. Detour via 676, and 360.

Pavement messages – Crew will work on maintenance and repair of messages countywide.

Various –Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.) – Equipment entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures possible on 460 & Odd Fellows. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.

Nelson County:

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Pittsylvania County:

Routes 41 and 57 – Crew will repair pavement markings.

Route 694 over Banister River (703-1035) – Road closed 12/4-3/9 for bridge replacement. Detour via 703, 29 and 718.

Various –Crews will work surfaces and respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 691 – Crew will prepare for Rural Rustic project.

Various – Crew will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will perform maintenance on bridges.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.

Line painting – Crews will address work orders/requests as weather/schedule permit.