Lynchburg District: VDOT invites comment on transportation initiatives
Published Thursday, Sep. 7, 2017, 5:55 pm
The Commonwealth Transportation Board will host a public meeting in Lynchburg to solicit feedback on current transportation initiatives, including projects funded through the Six-Year Improvement Program, long-range transportation planning and the SMART SCALE prioritization process.
Round two of SMART SCALE was concluded in June, with 147 projects receiving a total of $1.02 billion in funding statewide. The CTB is currently seeking feedback on a set of proposed changes to the SMART SCALE process that would take effect with round three, which begins in 2018. The changes will be discussed at the meeting, and will be voted on by the CTB in October.
The public is invited to attend the meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4 at the Holiday Inn Lynchburg, 601 Main St., Lynchburg.
The meeting will begin with an open house. Representatives of VDOT, the Department of Rail and Public Transportation and the Office of Intermodal Planning and Investment, as well as local planning organizations, will highlight their transportation programs and hear attendees’ ideas and concerns about Virginia’s transportation network.
Following the open house, a town hall session will provide an opportunity to ask questions and engage in discussion with transportation stakeholders. Comments will be accepted at the meeting and online through Oct. 20 atwww.ctb.virginia.gov/planning/fallmeetings.
