Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: Oct. 2-6

Highway work in the Lynchburg District requiring road/lane/structure closures is scheduled, weather permitting. Items in italics contain new/updated information.

For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

Amherst County:

Route 29 Bus S over NS RR – Bridge deck overlay with one 17’ lane. Est. comp. 12/15/17.

Route 29 Business and 60, Town of Amherst – Milling and paving between 8 pm & 6 am. Traffic control devices and flaggers will assist motorists.

Route 130 over Pedlar River- New bridge is open to traffic; relocation of Route 635 connector continues. Lane closures possible. Est. completion of project: 11/27/17.

Route 624 over 29 Bypass (661-604) – Road closed Sept. 25-Oct. 6 for repairs. Detour via 604, 60, 29 Bypass and 29 Business.

Appomattox County:

Route 24 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Buckingham County:

Route 60 – Crew will perform sign maintenance.

Dillwyn AHQ – Crew will mow on various secondary routes.

Surface treatment schedule – Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic thru September.

Various – Crews will work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Campbell County:

Route 29 S (city limits to Rt 738) –Milling and paving will begin 8/24. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct motorists.

Route 460 Bridge over Beaver Creek – O ne lane of traffic with 14.5 ft width restriction will be in place using temporary traffic control barrier for bridge deck overlay project. Estimated completion – October 7, 2017.

Route 406 & F906 – AEP will move utility lines in early Oct. Message boards will alert motorists to lane closures.

Route 460 W over Buffalo Creek – Bridge deck overlay. One 12’ width lane. Estimated completion 12/15/17.

Route 501 N&S over 29/460 – Bridge deck overlay. One lane closed at a time. 15’ width northbound. Estimated completion 12/15/17.

Route 633 (705-703) – Bridge work. One lane traffic with temporary signal.

Route 650 over Molly’s Creek – Traffic restricted to single 10’ lane using concrete barrier, temporary signal and traffic control devices. Completion – 10/27/17.

Route 696 over Troublesome Creek (709-693) – Road closed through late-October for bridge replacement. Detour via 709, 692 and 693 back to 709.

Charlotte County:

Route 15 N/S over 15 Bus. – Max. load width of 12’ allowed through bridge repair project. Oversized loads may use Rt. 15 Business. Temporary traffic control in place. Est. comp. 12/15/17.

Route 15 – Crews will perform sign maintenance.

Route 40, Phenix AHQ – Crew will work culverts.

Route 746 over stream (40 – 649) – Road closed 10/10-11/17 for abutment repairs. Detours via 649, 40 & 746.

Various – Crews will boom axe, mow, work surfaces and respond to customer concerns.

Cumberland County:

Various – Crew will work surfaces and ditches, mow and respond to customer concerns.

Halifax County:

Route 58 over Winn’s Creek (bet. 696 & 779) – Lane closed due to bridge railing damage. 11’ width restriction. Est. completion – October 7.

Route 96 – Crews will retrace line markings.

Bethel and Cluster Springs AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.

Cluster Springs AHQ – Crew will boom axe and cut right of way.

Volens AHQ – Crews will mow.

Various –Crews will respond to customer requests.

Lynchburg:

Route 501 N&S over 29/460 – Bridge deck overlay. One lane closed at a time. 15’ width northbound. Estimated completion 12/15/17.

Greenview Drive – Changes in traffic pattern during project. Completion- Fall 2017.

Route 29/460 (Odd Fellows Rd Int. & Odd Fellows Rd.) – Equipment entering/exiting roadway. Temporary lane closures possible on 460 & Odd Fellows. Est. comp. 8/3/18. Speed – 45 mph.

Route 460, area of LU campus –Oct 2-6, concrete barriers removed and guardrail installed. Lane closures between 9am and 3pm, VSP assisting.

Nelson County:

Route 151 (664-6) – Milling and paving, 8 pm – 6 am, Sept. 17 – early October.

Route 151/6 & 638 int. – Intersections improvements. Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Work zone in operation from 7 am to 7 pm, weather permitting. Expect delays. Estimated completion October 16, 2017.

Routes 29 and 151 – Crews will maintain and repair pavement messages.

Route 611 over Perry Creek (636-635) – Road closed to through traffic for bridge replacement. Detour via 626, 638, 6/151 and 635 back to 611. Estimated completion – Oct. 6, 2017.

Route 633 over Branch Taylor Creek (635 – 692) – Road closed 9/18-10/13 for culvert replacement. Detour will use Route 635, 692, and 29 back to 633.

Route 714 – Sept. 27-Oct. 6, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm, bridge work will result in delays.

Route 1001 –Construction of sidewalk with curb and gutter. Continuous right shoulder closure eastbound with possible right lane closures. Hours: 7 am to 5 pm.

Pittsylvania County:

Route 29, Danville Expressway, including Route 58 Bus. & 29 Bypass ramps – Plant mix overlay work will begin at these sites and move to various locations in county.

Route 29 (Rondo AHQ) – Crew will work shoulders.

Route 58 East – Crew will perform geotechnical drilling Oct. 9-10.

Route 62 – Crews will retrace line markings.

Route 605 over Marrowbone Creek – Advance warning signs & portable signals in use. Traffic reduced to one alternating thru lane during joint repairs.

Route 637(Gretna AHQ) and Route 800 (Rondo AHQ) – Crews will work Rural Rustic project.

Route 695 over Fall Creek – Road closed 7/24-10/27 for bridge replacement. Detour in use.

Route 873 (878 – 872) – Closed approximately 2 weeks beginning Sept. 25 for pipe replacement. Detour via 58 Business, 872 and 878.

Brosville and Gretna AHQs – Crews will boom axe.

Brosville, Gretna, Kentuck and Mt. Airy AHQs – Crews will mow.

Kentuck and Mt. Airy AHQs – Crews will work surfaces.

Gretna and Rondo AHQs – Crews will clean roadsides.

Rondo AHQ – Crew will cut back intersections.

Various –Crews will respond to customers.

Prince Edward County:

Route 307 – Crews will retrace line markings.

Route 460 West – Crew will perform geotechnical drilling Oct. 11-12.

Route 651 over Harris Creek (Rt 690 – 608) – Road closed 10/1017-11/10/17 for bridge replacement. Detour via 626, 460 and 608 back to 651.

Route 691, 705 & 784 – Crew will begin preparation for Rural Rustic projects.

Surface treatment schedule – Traffic control devices and flaggers will direct traffic. Thru early September.

Various – Crew will mow, work surfaces, cut brush, remove debris and respond to customer concerns.

District-wide activities:

Bridge maintenance – Crews will wash and perform maintenance on bridges.

Guardrail maintenance – Crews will do guardrail maintenance.