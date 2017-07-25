Longwood alum Gilliam inks pro basketball contract in Spain

Former Longwood women’s basketball standout Eboni Gilliam has signed a contract to continue her basketball career in Spain, signing with Club Naticio Terressa in Teressa, Spain.

“Eboni has worked extremely hard for this opportunity,” said Longwood head coach Bill Reinson. “When we recruited her, she said that playing professionally overseas was something she wanted to accomplish. Eboni never lost sight of that goal. In addition to playing basketball, Eboni will enjoy Spain. It is a wonderful country with a terrific culture and warm, friendly people. It’s fantastic when young people achieve goals that they set for themselves. I couldn’t be happier for Eboni. She will do very well.”

A product of Richmond, Va., Gilliam becomes the first Longwood women’s basketball graduate to sign a professional contract. She will make her professional debut when the season opens Sept. 25.

“I’m beyond excited to play professionally overseas,” Gilliam said. “This has been something I’ve always wanted to do after college. I truly thank God for blessing me with this opportunity.”

Gilliam averaged 9.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 24.0 minutes throughout her two seasons for the blue and white after transferring in from Cape Fear Community College following her sophomore season.

Gilliam’s numbers improved across the board her in her second season at Longwood as her scoring (10.7), minutes (27.5), field goal percentage (.438), free throw percentage (.667), assists (14) and blocks (14) all saw a spike. She also recorded seven double-doubles and finished in double figures 21 times over her Longwood career.

“I’m so thankful for my coaches and teammates at Longwood for molding me into a better player,” Gilliam said. “I couldn’t have gotten here without their love and support the last two years.”

In her senior season, Gilliam scored a career-best 27 points at Winthrop, the first of three 20-point performances this season, and registered three multi-block games. Those 27 points against the Eagles were the most scored by any Lancer during her two seasons on campus, and the most since Daeisha Brown scored 29 in the 2014-15 season-opener at Wake Forest.