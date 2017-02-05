Local libraries partner with hoopla digital

Augusta County Library and Waynesboro Public Library have added mobile and online access to thousands of movies, television shows, music albums, eBooks, audiobooks and comics through a new partnership with hoopla digital.

The two libraries join Staunton Public Library in offering this service to the communities they serve.

Now any Valley Library Connection card holder can download the free hoopla digital mobile app on their Android or IOS device or visit hoopladigital.com. Borrowers can instantly begin enjoying thousands of titles – from major Hollywood studios, record companies and publishers – accessible 24/7, for streaming or temporary downloading to their smartphones, tablets and computers.

Directors at both libraries agree hoopla digital is an asset. “The Waynesboro Public Library continues to enhance core collections including access to digital content from hoopla for the personal enrichment, enjoyment, and educational efforts of patrons of all ages,” said director Zahir Mahmoud.

“We strive to be an integral resource for our community,” said library director Diantha McCauley at Augusta County Library. “The easy-to-use interface of hoopla digital and elimination of late fees enables us to satisfy all of our patron’s needs in a modern way.”

Please call Augusta County Library at 885-3961 or Waynesboro Public Library at 942-6746 for more information.

