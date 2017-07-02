Lime Kiln Theater presents The Wood Brothers in concert

The Lime Kiln Theater Summer 2017 concert series will continue on Thursday, July 13, as The Wood Brothers perform with opener Dori Freeman.

Advance tickets are $25 and are on sale now at www.limekilntheater.org. Tickets will be $30 at the door, with cash, Visa, MasterCard and Discover all accepted.

Lime Kiln Theater’s summer concert series is sponsored by Devils Backbone Brewing Company and Orrison Tree & Landscape Services. Devils Backbone beer, Kind Roots Café food and Rockbridge Vineyard wine are available for purchase at all shows. The Wood Brothers concert is presented by Spencer & Taylor Attorneys at Law and Cornerstone Bank.

In a career chock full of highlights, The Wood Brothers hold a special place in their hearts for their performances at Levon Helm’s legendary Midnight Ramble. As repeat special guests at Helm’s famed Woodstock barn, the trio – guitarist Oliver Wood, bassist Chris Wood, and drummer Jano Rix – developed a cherished friendship with the late icon that transcended simple musical collaboration and left an indelible mark on their songs and their lives. That shared history made it all the more emotional when The Wood Brothers returned to the barn on Aug. 19, 2016, for their first Ramble since Helm’s passing. Captured pristinely on their new album, Live At The Barn, the band’s sold-out performance that night spanned their career and showcased the kind of singularly eclectic and electrifying performance style that’s earned them devoted legions of fans around the world.

Dori Freeman is a singer and songwriter from Galax, Va. Her music blurs the finer lines of Americana and shines new light on the legacy of traditional music, as she brings a modern and honest perspective – both lyrically and vocally – to the genre. Her summer 2017 itinerary includes the Red Wing Roots Music Festival in Mount Solon, Va.; Pickathon in Happy Valley, Ore.; and her second performance at Lime Kiln, where she made her debut last July. Freeman will follow up 2016’s critically acclaimed self-titled studio album with her sophomore LP this October.

Lime Kiln Arts, Inc. is a non-profit (501c3), operating at Lime Kiln Theater in Lexington. It opened in 1984 and is rooted in and inspired by the magic of a natural, outdoor theater. After a brief hiatus that started in 2012, Lime Kiln Theater is thrilled to present its fourth straight summer season of live music featuring local, regional and national acts.

For more information, visit Lime Kiln on the web at www.limekilntheater.org, or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LimeKilnTheater.