 jump to example.com

June schedule at the Wayne Theatre

Published Wednesday, May. 31, 2017, 11:38 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

The schedule for events at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro for June 2017. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999. Ticket information is online here.

 

wayne theatreFriday, June 2: Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., 8 p.m. Murphy, a native of Logan, W.Va., was the 2011 winner of America’s Got Talent, taking the million-dollar first prize. Tickets: $30.

Monday, June 5: Monday at the Movies, “Vertigo,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will.

Wednesday, June 7: Summer Movie Series, “BFG,” two screenings, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pay What You Will.

Friday, June 9: Friday Night Movies Series, “Jaws,” 7:30 p.m. Pay What You Will.

Saturday, June 10: South River Shag, Constitution Park, 1-8 p.m. The banks of the South River in Downtown Waynesboro will be the backdrop for the biggest outdoor shag dance party ever in Virginia. Featuring The Chairmen of the Board, The Fantastic Shakers and Erin & The Wildfire, with shag dance lessons, volleyball, bocce ball, Jenga and cornhole stations set up all around the park. Local food, craft beer, cider and fine Virginia wine will be available on premises. Tickets are $15 in advance for adults and $5 for students. Gate admission will be $20 for adults and $5 for students.

Sunday, June 11: Faith in Film Series, “Brave,” 6 p.m. Sponsored in part by First Baptist Church in Waynesboro. Pay What You Will.

Monday, June 12: Monday at the Movies, “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will.

Wednesday, June 14: Summer Movie Series, “The Good Dinosaur,” two screenings, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pay What You Will.

Friday, June 16: Friday Night Movies Series, “Top Gun,” 7:30 p.m. Pay What You Will.

Saturday, June 17: Velvet Caravan, 7:30 p.m. Based in Savannah, Ga., Velvet Caravan weaves thick threads of Latin and gypsy music into acoustic swing jazz. Tickets are $30.

Monday, June 19: Monday at the Movies, “Dangerous Liaisons,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will.

Tuesday, June 20: Signature Speaker Series featuring Augusta Health, 7 p.m. Pay What You Will.

Wednesday, June 21: Summer Movie Series, “Neverending Story,” two screenings, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pay What You Will.

Friday, June 23: Friday Night Movies Series, “Dirty Dancing,” 7:30 p.m. Pay What You Will.

Monday, June 26: Monday at the Movies, “On the Waterfront,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will.

Wednesday, June 28: Summer Movie Series, “Wizard of Oz,” two screenings, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pay What You Will. T

Friday, June 30: Friday Night Movies Series, “Goonies,” 7:30 p.m. Pay What You Will.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
McAuliffe on President Trump’s decision to leave Paris Climate Agreement
State Police: Traffic deaths down slightly over Memorial Day weekend
3 practical tips to drive more traffic to your e-commerce site
How to ensure applications operate at their best
MBU RN to BSN program receives full accreditation
Bach Festival founder retires from EMU after 40 years
McAuliffe announces winners of NSA Day of Cyber challenge
Hard times In Hartford: Squirrels lose opener 12-2
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Did UVA baseball get screwed?
Salvation Army raises money for social services with music event
David Swanson: War monuments are killing us
UVA golfer Jimmy Stanger named First-Team All-American
Eastman Chemical Company to invest $11.7 million in Henry County
What to do about hearing loss
Ride to Fight Suicide set for June 24
Virginia’s largest municipal utility solar farm to begin construction in August
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 