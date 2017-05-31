June schedule at the Wayne Theatre

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The schedule for events at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro for June 2017. The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro. Info: (540) 943-9999. Ticket information is online here.

Friday, June 2: Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., 8 p.m. Murphy, a native of Logan, W.Va., was the 2011 winner of America’s Got Talent, taking the million-dollar first prize. Tickets: $30.

Monday, June 5: Monday at the Movies, “Vertigo,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will.

Wednesday, June 7: Summer Movie Series, “BFG,” two screenings, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pay What You Will.

Friday, June 9: Friday Night Movies Series, “Jaws,” 7:30 p.m. Pay What You Will.

Saturday, June 10: South River Shag, Constitution Park, 1-8 p.m. The banks of the South River in Downtown Waynesboro will be the backdrop for the biggest outdoor shag dance party ever in Virginia. Featuring The Chairmen of the Board, The Fantastic Shakers and Erin & The Wildfire, with shag dance lessons, volleyball, bocce ball, Jenga and cornhole stations set up all around the park. Local food, craft beer, cider and fine Virginia wine will be available on premises. Tickets are $15 in advance for adults and $5 for students. Gate admission will be $20 for adults and $5 for students.

Sunday, June 11: Faith in Film Series, “Brave,” 6 p.m. Sponsored in part by First Baptist Church in Waynesboro. Pay What You Will.

Monday, June 12: Monday at the Movies, “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will.

Wednesday, June 14: Summer Movie Series, “The Good Dinosaur,” two screenings, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pay What You Will.

Friday, June 16: Friday Night Movies Series, “Top Gun,” 7:30 p.m. Pay What You Will.

Saturday, June 17: Velvet Caravan, 7:30 p.m. Based in Savannah, Ga., Velvet Caravan weaves thick threads of Latin and gypsy music into acoustic swing jazz. Tickets are $30.

Monday, June 19: Monday at the Movies, “Dangerous Liaisons,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will.

Tuesday, June 20: Signature Speaker Series featuring Augusta Health, 7 p.m. Pay What You Will.

Wednesday, June 21: Summer Movie Series, “Neverending Story,” two screenings, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pay What You Will.

Friday, June 23: Friday Night Movies Series, “Dirty Dancing,” 7:30 p.m. Pay What You Will.

Monday, June 26: Monday at the Movies, “On the Waterfront,” two screenings, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Night screening includes a discussion of the film. Pay What You Will.

Wednesday, June 28: Summer Movie Series, “Wizard of Oz,” two screenings, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pay What You Will. T

Friday, June 30: Friday Night Movies Series, “Goonies,” 7:30 p.m. Pay What You Will.