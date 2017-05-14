Johnson gem gives Squirrels series split

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

The Flying Squirrels (15-20) received a quality outing from RHP Jordan Johnson to go along with a season-high 16 hits in a 4-1 series finale win over Bowie (19-18) on Mother’s Day.

Six Squirrels players turned in multi-hit performances, including three-hits apiece from Hunter Cole and Ali Castillo to settle the series split. Johnson lasted intothe seventh inning and allowed just one run to earn his second win of the year. The Squirrels continue the current road trip on Monday as they travel to Akron to face the RubberDucks at Canal Park at 6:35 p.m.

Seeking the series split, the Squirrels turned to Jordan Johnson in the finale on Sunday afternoon. Johnson, facing Bowie for the third time this season, needed only nine pitches in the first inning to retire the side. The righty benefited from a pair of early double plays to keep his pitch count down, one in the second and another in the third inning. The Squirrels turned three double plays overall in the victory.

Richmond placed runners on base over the first three innings against Bowie’s Brandon Barker, but could not score. Hunter Cole roped a double to right center field to lead off the second inning and was left at third base. Slade Heathcott singled and stole second in the third inning but was also left aboard.

The Squirrels eventually broke through against Barker with a run in the top of the fourth inning. Brandon Bednar, Dylan Davis and Ali Castillo all connected on two-out singles to take a 1-0 lead. Barker then struck out Eliezer Zambrano to end the inning and limit the damage to only one run. The righty limped through the fifth inning and was replaced by Jason Garcia to start the sixth. Barker allowed just the one run on seven hits in a no-decision. He threw 91 pitches in the outing.

Meanwhile, Richmond’s Johnson continued to cruise through the Bowie order and retired nine consecutive hitters from the third to the sixth inning. The only blip on the radar for Johnson was a solo home run allowed to D.J. Stewart with two outs in the sixth. Stewart drilled a solo shot over the right field wall to tie the game, 1-1

The Squirrels came right back in the seventh inning with a pair of runs to retake the lead. C.J. Hinojosa ripped a single off of Garcia to get the offense moving. Miguel Gomez and Chris Shaw then launched consecutive RBI doubles to put Richmond back on top, 3-1.

Lefty D.J. Snelten replaced Johnson with no one on base and two out in the seventh inning. Johnson (2-2) lasted 6 2/3 innings and allowed just the one run on four hits. He struck out four on 95 pitches in the outing. Snelten allowed a walk and a single before he closed out the inning and he returned for a scoreless eighth. RHP Carlos Alvarado worked the ninth inning to earn his first save of the year.

The Squirrels continue their seven game road trip in Akron, OH on Monday at 6:35 p.m. left-hander Andrew Suarez (2-3, 3.48) will make the start for Richmond against Akron RHP Nick Pasquale (2-2, 3.38) . The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on Friday, May 19 with another Free Shirt Friday & Happy Hour. Flying Squirrels individual tickets, mini plans and group packages are on sale by contacting the Richmond box office at 804-359-FUNN or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com.