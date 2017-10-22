Inside Virginia employment numbers

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down 0.1 percentage point in September to 3.7 percent and was down 0.4 percentage point from a year ago.

The labor force expanded for the 18th consecutive month to 4,340,369, setting a new record high, and household employment expanded for the 33rd consecutive month to 4,180,369, also a record high. The labor force increased by 19,756 in September, as household employment rose by 21,940 and the number of unemployed decreased by 2,184.

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which was down 0.2 percentage point in September to 4.2 percent.

Virginia’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment decreased by 6,900 jobs in September, the second consecutive monthly decrease—as the August over-the-month nonfarm employment increase of 2,200 jobs was revised downward to a loss of 1,000 jobs. Downward revisions totaling 4,800 jobs occurred in five major industry divisions, while upward revisions totaling 1,600 jobs occurred in four major industry divisions. In September, private sector employment decreased by 7,100 jobs to 3,256,200, while public sector payrolls increased by 200 jobs to 714,900.

From August 2017 to September 2017, seasonally adjusted employment decreased in four major industry divisions, increased in five major industry divisions, and remained unchanged in two major industry divisions. The largest job loss during September occurred in the leisure and hospitality sector, which was down 5,600 jobs to 403,300. So far in 2017 the over-the-month employment changes in this sector have varied more than usual, from a gain of 7,400 jobs one month to this month’s loss of 5,600 jobs, and year-to-date total employment is up 4,900 jobs. Professional and business services recorded the second largest over-the-month employment loss.

Employment in this sector declined by 2,400 jobs to 733,500—the second consecutive monthly decrease following eight consecutive monthly increases. Other job losses were 400 jobs each in private education and health services and in information to 552,600 and 64,300, respectively. The largest job gain occurred in trade and transportation, which was up 1,100 jobs to 662,300. The gain in transportation and warehousing (+1,900 jobs) outweighed the losses in wholesale (-500 jobs) and retail (-300 jobs) trade.

Other employment gains were: 400 jobs in construction to 191,600; 200 jobs in total government to 714,900; and 100 jobs each in finance and mining to 206,600 and 7,700, respectively. For total government, the gains in state (+1,300 jobs) and federal (+200 jobs) government employment outweighed the loss in local government employment (-1,300 jobs).

Employment was unchanged in the manufacturing and miscellaneous services sectors at 233,600 and 200,700, respectively.