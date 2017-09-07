Hurricane Irma: AAA offers important travel tips

Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Caribbean and continues to churn toward Florida. AAA Mid-Atlantic offers the following tips for travelers in Florida, and/or the Caribbean, or those who plan to travel there in the coming days.

If you are in Florida or the Caribbean:

HEED ANY/ALL EVACUATION ADVISORIES AND/OR ORDERS

AIRLINES – Most have expanded change fee waivers to Florida airport destinations, in addition to previously announced Caribbean airport destinations.

– Most have expanded change fee waivers to Florida airport destinations, in addition to previously announced Caribbean airport destinations. DISNEY – If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area—or for your place of residence— within 7 days of your scheduled arrival date, you may call in advance to reschedule or cancel your Walt Disney Travel Company Magic Your Way vacation package and most room only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancellation or change fees imposed by Disney.

– If a hurricane warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center for the Orlando area—or for your place of residence— of your scheduled arrival date, you may call in advance to reschedule or cancel your Walt Disney Travel Company Magic Your Way vacation package and most room only reservations (booked directly with Disney) without any cancellation or change fees imposed by Disney. CRUISE LINES – Most cruise lines are altering routes, cutting cruises short, and/or canceling cruises due to Irma. Passengers are typically offered refunds for cruise days not used due to a cruise being cut short, full refunds for cancelled cruises, as well as discounted rates for future bookings.

If you are scheduled to travel in the next few days:

The decision of whether to travel or cancel/delay an upcoming trip is a personal one. There are many things to consider :

Will your trip take you in the path or projected path of the storm

Will your personal safety be at risk

What options do you have if you wish to cancel/change/delay your trip. NOW is the time to investigate those options, remembering that they may CHANGE as the situation and path of the storm develops in the coming days.

Be aware of and adhere to cancellation time line requirements and penalties if applicable.

Know what coverage any purchased travel insurance does/does not provide.

Continuously monitor the situation as things can change dramatically and quickly.

If traveling: