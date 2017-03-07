Game Notes: No. 6 seed UVA at ACC Tournament

No. 6 seed UVA (21-9) plays No. 11 seed Georgia Tech (17-14) or No. 14 seed Pitt (15-16) in the ACC Tournament second round on Wednesday (March 8). Tipoff at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., is set for approximately 9 p.m.

For Openers

Virginia went 1-0 vs. Georgia Tech and 1-1 vs. Pitt in 2016-17.

UVA won 11 or more ACC games for a school-record fifth straight season.

The Cavaliers rank first nationally in scoring defense at 54.9 ppg.

London Perrantes was named to the All-ACC second team, while Isaiah Wilkins was named to the All-ACC defensive team.

Perrantes leads UVA in scoring at 12.8 points per game, marking the second-lowest scoring average to lead any UVA team in a single season (Malcolm Brogdon 12.7 ppg in 2013-14).

Broadcast Information

Virginia second round ACC Tournament game will be televised on ESPN2 and the ACC Network, streamed online on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Athletics mobile app on iTunes or Android.

Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The Head Coaches

Virginia: Tony Bennett (Green Bay, 1992), 186-81 in eight seasons at UVA and 255-114 in 11 seasons overall

Georgia Tech: Josh Pastner (Arizona, 1997), 17-14 in one season at Georgia Tech and 184-87 in eight seasons overall

Pitt: Kevin Stallings (Purdue, 1982), 15-16 in one season at Pitt and 470-299 in 24 seasons overall.

Hoo Are These Wahoos?

UVA is led by senior point guard London Perrantes, who is averaging team highs in points (12.8 ppg) and assists (3.9 apg).

Isaiah Wilkins (7.1 ppg & 6.2 rpg) leads the team in rebounding, blocked shots (42) and steals (32).

Devon Hall is averaging 8.7 points and 4.3 rebounds, while Marial Shayok is averaging 8.7 points.

Kyle Guy is averaging 7.7 points to top all UVA rookies and Darius Thompson has added 5.9 points per game.

Jack Salt, Ty Jerome, Mamadi Diakite and Jarred Reuter are key role players.

In The National Rankings

As of March 5, UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (54.9 ppg), second in turnovers per game (9.6), 11th in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.49) and field goal percentage defense (39.3%), 14th in turnover margin (3.5), 16th in scoring margin (+11.7) and 22nd in fouls per game (16).

UVA has held four opponents to fewer than 40 points and was the first Division I team to hold three straight opponents (St. Francis Brooklyn, Yale and Grambling State) to fewer than 40 points in the last 20 years.

UVA was also the first team in ACC history (1953-present) to hold three straight opponents to fewer than 40 points.

The Cavaliers have held 19 of their opponents to 55 or fewer points, including nine ACC opponents (Louisville, at BC, Georgia Tech, at Notre Dame, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Miami, at NC State, UNC, Pitt).

UVA has held nine opponents to fewer than 50 points (9-0).

All-Time in the ACC Tournament

Virginia is 37-61 all-time in the ACC Tournament.

UVA is 5-7 in eight appearances as the No. 6 seed.

UVA captured ACC Tournament titles as the No. 6 seed in 1976 and No. 1 seed in 2014.

UVA has advanced to the ACC Tournament quarterfinals in each of the past five seasons and semifinals in each of the last three seasons.

UVA went 2-1 in last year’s ACC Tournament, defeating Georgia Tech (72-52) and Miami (73-68) before losing to North Carolina (61-57) in the ACC Tournament final.

London Perrantes has averaged 7.6 points and 4.5 assists in eight career ACC Tournament contests.

UVA Ranked No. 21 in Latest Polls

UVA is ranked No. 21 in the latest AP and USA Today Coaches’ polls.

UVA has ranked in the top 15 in 56 of the last 61 polls.

UVA was ranked in top 10 in the preseason rankings (No. 8/7) for the third straight season, matching a school-best from 1981-83.

UVA has been ranked in 63 consecutive AP polls since Feb. 3, 2014.

UVA finished in the top 10 (No. 3 in 2014 & No. 6 in 2015 and No. 4 in 2016) in the final AP rankings in three consecutive seasons for the first time since 1981-83.

All-Time Against Georgia Tech

Virginia is 39-40 all-time vs. Georgia Tech, including a 62-49 win in Charlottesville this season, in the series that dates back to 1947-48.

The Cavaliers are 5-5 against the Yellow Jackets in the ACC Tournament, including a 72-52 win in the quarterfinals last season.

Virginia is 8-2 in its last 10 games against Georgia Tech.

Head coach Tony Bennett is 9-2 all-time vs. Georgia Tech.

London Perrantes has averaged 7.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds in five career games against Georgia Tech.

Marial Shayok has averaged 7.8 points in four career games against Georgia Tech. Shayok tallied a career-high 19 points against the Yellow Jackets on Jan. 21 this season.

Last Time vs. the Yellow Jackets

Marial Shayok scored a career-high 19 points to lead then-No. 16 Virginia to a 62-49 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday, Jan. 21.

. London Perrantes added 11 points and Devon Hall added 10.

Jack Salt held Georgia Tech leading scorer Ben Lammers to seven points on 3 of 12 shooting.

Salt and Perrantes each tallied six rebounds as UVA held a 32-24 advantage on the glass.

Josh Okogie led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points and Quinton Stephens snared a game-high 13 rebounds.

All-Time vs. Pitt

UVA is 12-4 all-time vs. Pitt in the series that dates back to 1957-58.

UVA is 5-1 against Pitt since 2013-14 when the Panthers joined the ACC.

UVA lost 88-76 in overtime at Pitt on Jan. 4 and posted a 67-42 win over the Panthers in Charlottesville on March 4.

The Cavaliers are 2-0 vs. the Panthers at neutral sites, including a 51-48 win in the 2014 ACC Tournament semifinals in Greensboro, N.C.

London Perrantes is averaging 11.5 points and 4.0 assists in six career games against Pitt.

Last Time Against The Panthers

London Perrantes scored 22 points to lead No. 23 Virginia to a 67-42 win over Pitt last Saturday (March 4) on Senior Day at JPJ.

Perrantes shot 8 of 12 from the field and 4 of 6 from 3-point range in his final appearance at JPJ.

Rookie Ty Jerome added 13 points in his third straight start and Darius Thompson chipped in eight points.

UVA started the game on a 10-0 run and led 19-2 at the 10:13 mark of the first half.

Pitt stars Michael Young (14 points) and Jamel Artis (6 points) were benched for the first 10:03 of the contest.

of the contest. UVA went 11 of 22 from 3-point range and scored 27 points off 14 Pitt turnovers.

Jack Salt collected a career-high nine rebounds as UVA out-rebounded the Panthers 36-29.

On The Horizon

UVA is expected to earn its fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament bid for the first time since 1981-84.

No. 21 Virginia will learn its NCAA Tournament seed and opponent on Sunday, March 12 .