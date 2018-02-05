Forest landowners retreat to the woods

Central Virginia landowners can learn more about actively managing their forest lands during the ninth annual Forest Landowners’ Retreat, to be held March 16-18 at Holiday Lake 4-H Educational Center near Appomattox.

Topics will include forest management planning, timber sales, wildlife management, invasive plant control, basic tree identification and measurement skills and more. A tour of the Appomattox-Buckingham State Forest will showcase pine and hardwood management, wildlife practices and water quality protection.

Sponsoring partners for the retreat are the Virginia Department of Forestry, Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Virginia Forest Landowner Education Program.

“This program provides an excellent introduction to forest management issues, especially for those new to land ownership,” said Ellen Powell of the Virginia Department of Forestry.

“We use a combination of classroom and field sessions, taught by experts, to get participants fully engaged in learning,” said Jennifer Gagnon of Virginia Tech’s Forest Landowner Education Program. “The weekend retreat format also allows people to share their experiences with other landowners.”

The program starts early on Saturday, so Friday night lodging is available and encouraged. Three registration options are available: with Friday and Saturday night lodging at $100 per person or $190 per couple; with Sat. night lodging only at $75 per person or $140 per couple; or a commuter option without lodging at $50 per person or $90 per couple. Meals included with all options are Saturday breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and Sunday breakfast and lunch.

To register online or download a brochure, visit forestupdate.frec.vt.edu. The deadline to register is March 2. For more information, contact Jennifer Gagnon at 540-231-6391 or jgagnon@vt.edu .

Persons with disabilities who desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in this activity may also contact Jennifer during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to discuss accommodations, no later than March 2. *TDD number is (800) 828-1120.