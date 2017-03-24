Food hall model moves into 5th Street Station

5th Street Station Ventures, LLC (5thStStation.com), a commercial real estate partnership and the developer of 5th Street Station, is planning a new destination, The Yard, for Charlottesville’s newest shopping district at 5th Street Station.

Located next to Alamo Drafthouse & Cinema, The Yard will incorporate a food hall concept with a lifestyle atmosphere. The 10,000-square-foot mixed-use space will be home to five or six restaurants, ranging from 2,000 to 6,000 square feet. It will also have fire pits, outdoor and indoor seating, string lights and plenty of gathering spaces to meet for a drink, eat lunch or dinner and hang out in a Wi-Fi enabled atmosphere with lots of character.

“Charlottesville has such a foodie culture — a great sense of place, good food and places for people to gather,” said Jeff Garrison, a 5th Street Station, LLC partner who is spearheading the project. “It will be very similar to Atlanta’s Krog Street Market, one of the country’s best-known food halls. We envision The Yard as the perfect finishing touch to the diverse 5th Street Station complex.”

The retail hub’s occupants include ABC Liquor, A.C. Moore Arts and Crafts, Alamo Drafthouse & Cinema, Bank of the James, Basil Mediterranean Restaurant, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Field & Stream, Fuzzy’s Tacos, GNC, Great Clips, Hair Cuttery, Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, Havertys, Jersey Mike’s, Krispy Kreme, Lee Nails, Mattress Warehouse, Panera Bread, PetSmart, Planet Fitness, Red Mango, Select Medical, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Sprint, Timberwood Tap House, Verizon and Wegmans.

“We think this model is ideal for the well-traveled 5th Street and its high-quality merchandising mix, including first-in-market national retailers like Field & Stream and Wegmans,” said Garrison. “Especially with the outdoor component, it will be a hip, happening hangout with so many options.”

Strategically positioned on 5th Street and directly off Interstate 64, the retail center is comprised of 470,000 square feet of shopping and restaurants. The retail center offers a wide variety of retailers, restaurants and service providers.

For more information or for leasing opportunities, contact 5th Street Station Ventures at 770-692-8300 ext. 121.

